Bikini-Clad Bethenny Frankel Has Fun Water Skiing

A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel, star of the Real Housewives of New York, enjoyed her last summer hurrah while water skiing at an undisclosed location.

“Ride it out,” Bethenny wrote in the caption to her Instagram video. “We have no other choice. @pink.”

Frankel quizzically tagged singer Pink on her Instagram post, so they’re either spent the weekend together or Bethenny randomly decided to give a shout-out to her celebrity pal.

In the Instagram video clip, the fitness guru looks like she’s having a blast as she is pulled along on water skis while sporting a red bikini bottom. Frankel’s yoga-toned legs are apparent in the clip.

‘RHONY’ Fame Helped Bethenny Launch Fitness Empire

Bethenny recently wrapped Season 10 of her hit reality TV show, The Real Housewives of New York.

Frankel, an original cast member on RHONY, left the Bravo series in 2010 after Season 3, and then returned for Season 7 in 2014. During her absence from RHONY, Frankel starred on her own spin-off reality shows on Bravo TV.

Bethenny started her career as a personal chef and then rocketed to fame after starring on the Real Housewives of New York, which debuted in 2008, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Since then, Frankel has become a multi-millionaire by building a fitness empire that includes several bestselling weight loss books and low-calorie alcohol drinks.

Part of the reason for Bethenny’s success as a fitness guru was her revelation that she had struggled with weight issues all her life and battled the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia for years.

Bethenny said her weight fluctuated dramatically during her youth when she was obsessed with diet and exercise. In addition to starving herself and exercising excessively, Frankel confessed that she abused laxatives in a bid to be skinny.

Ironically, Frankel claims she lost 20 pounds in her 30s once she gave up over-exercising and stopped obsessing over every calorie.

Bethenny said her anorexia and bulimia started when she was about 8-years-old after observing the unhealthy diet habits of her weight-obsessed anorexic mom and grandmother.

“My grandfather would eat All Bran every morning and was obsessive, and there was no option for fat in that house,” Frankel told Bravo TV. “My mother was 5-foot-4 and wanted to be a model and was gorgeous, and my aunt was 6′ and wanted to be a jockey…There was just obsessiveness. But excessive eating and food was a big, huge part of it.”

Bethenny, 47, said she learned to embrace a healthy, moderate approach to diet and exercise in her 30s and has been slim and healthy ever since.