Julianne Hough Shares Topless Photo On Instagram

Julianne Hough posted a sexy photo on her Instagram profile on Sunday. The actress and dancer is not shy about showing off her glamorous looks and amazing figure, and her fans are going crazy over her latest post.

Hough looks directly into the camera in the black and white photo, shot by director and photographer Hudson Taylor. Her blond hair is tousled seductively and parted on one side, and her eyes are open wide in a surprised expression and rimmed with smoky makeup. Her mouth forms a cute pout and is slightly open. Hough bares all but has her arms crossed around her, with one hand in her hair and the other grasping her shoulder. The photo showcases her toned arms and elegant neck.

Hough shared the photo with the playful caption, “Oh hey…didn’t see you there.” Hough also shared a series of hashtags, “#divinefeminine #connected #grounded #dancer #actress #lifeisgood #inSpire #happy #ownyourpower #hudsontaylorphotography #easylikesundaymorning #sunday #weekend.”

The photo received over 28,700 likes in under 30 minutes, and fans of the Hough could not contain their admiration for the smoldering star. One user commented, “Georgous and a strong female role model as always!!” Another fan posted, “You are just so classically beautiful. Love your confidence!” Many fans commented positively on the star’s return to blond hair, which definitely seems to accentuate Hough’s features.

Hough recently shared another black and white image on Instagram, in which she also appears topless while cooling off under a large outdoor shower head. Inquisitr previously reported that the star showed off her incredible physique while posting about the importance of being in tune with her body. Hough often shares empowering messages with her fans on Instagram, and has opened up about her struggle with endometriosis and the toll it takes on her physically.

People reports that Hough finds confidence not just from working on her physical fitness, but also from switching up her look. The star has switched back to blonde after trying out red hair, and commented on how she works to align her physical and spiritual well being.