WWE Spoilers: Mick Foley And Triple H Return For ‘Monday Night Raw’, The Shield Tries To Recover

As WWE heads toward "Hell In A Cell" and the "Super Show-Down," more legends are set to return.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, fans were able to witness greatness as Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker returned for an iconic face-off in the middle of the ring. WWE appears to want to continue the nostalgia feel for this week’s episode as Triple H will be back and Mick Foley is returning to remember 20 years of Hell in a Cell. Oh, and let’s not forget that The Shield is going to try and regroup after a major beatdown on the last Raw.

This week’s Raw will take place in New Orleans, and it is bound to be a good time with a lot of fun and plenty of action. WWE is currently building toward three pay-per-view events with Hell in a Cell later this month and October bringing forth the Super Show-Down in Australia and the women’s Evolution.

The preview released by the official website of WWE details what is in store for this week’s Raw, but there will always be more. First off, though, there is going to be a big-time women’s tag team match that will be full of a lot of anger.

New Orleans gets Rowdy once more

Alexa Bliss is not keeping it a secret that she’s going to continue standing up to Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but she will have back-up this week. Bliss will team with Alicia Fox to take on Rousey and her partner, Natalya.

Is The Shield shattered?

Last week, The Shield prepared to face off against the new stable of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre, but they didn’t realize they had so many other enemies. The two trios prepared to battle one another, but other members of the Raw roster had others plans for the “Hounds of Justice.”

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns will have to watch their backs in every direction this week and be ready for anything.

The Game responds to The Deadman

At the WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H and The Undertaker will face off for the final time ever. Last week, Shawn Michaels came out to give his thoughts on that sure-to-be iconic match and it brought out The Undertaker who had a lot to say.

This week, Triple H is going to be in New Orleans and responding to everything The Undertaker said on the previous Raw.

Mick Foley relives Hell in a Cell history

Speaking of The Undertaker, 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the legendary match between him and Mick Foley inside Hell in a Cell. With that PPV coming up soon, Foley is going to be on Raw to remember that amazing match and give some advice to those stepping into the structure later this month.

New Orleans is always a city that is full of surprises and wrestling fans can be sure that some will be coming this week on Monday Night Raw. The Shield is hoping to regain some of their prestige, but it seems almost as if the entire WWE roster is against them. Along with that storyline, the “Big Easy” will be thrilled to see Triple H and Mick Foley return to speak on some on some of the biggest moments and events of all time.