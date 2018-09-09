Olivia Culpo And Danny Amendola Are Officially Back Together, Share Love On Instagram

Rumors have been swirling online this week about Olivia Culpo and her relationship status. Hollywood Life recently reported that the gorgeous actress and former Miss Universe publicly split with her boyfriend Danny Amendola in March of this year. At the time, Culpo was devastated, and revealed that she was heartbroken over the split. Culpo and Amendola were seen together at a friend’s wedding a few months later, and it appeared that the pair were struggling to move on. Reportedly, Culpo’s hectic traveling schedule contributed to the split.

However, this week Culpo created a buzz when she shared an Instagram story of herself and Amendola making out in a steamy photograph.

Today, Culpo and Amendola made it official – the couple is back together and in love. Culpo shared a photo on her Instagram on Sunday showing the two holding hands, standing in a pool with clear waist-high water. Amendola is gazing into Culpo’s face, and she has a huge smile. In the background, there is a lush landscape of trees and hills, and a golden sunset sky. Culpo appears in a white two-piece swimsuit, while Amendola reveals his athletic physique with no shirt.

Culpo captioned the photo, “A dolphin is born!!!!! Kill it today my love. You always do.” Amendola signed with the professional football team the Miami Dolphins in March of 2018, and Culpo used the photo to wish her boyfriend good luck in today’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans of Culpo were blown away by the relationship revelation, with the photo receiving over 147,000 likes in an hour, and over 2,000 comments.

One fan commented, “My heart is whole again.”

Users flooded Culpo’s comments with heart emojis, and many wished the happy couple a fresh start.

One user posted “#teamdanny” and another wrote, “Danny and Olivia you make a beautiful couple and I hope you have many happy years together x.”

Of course, some fans of both celebs were disappointed now that their crushes were no longer single.

People reports that Culpo recently opened up about working on her relationship with Amendola.