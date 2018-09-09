‘Pokemon Let’s Go:’ Pikachu And Eevee Get Brand New Moves

More details for the popular titles are trickling in.

Recently, reports emerged that Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee will introduce new moves to each featured pokemon. The Switch port of the Pokemon game is only a couple months away, and retail stores are coming up with some fun preorder bonuses for fans interested in purchasing the game.

According to Serebii, Junichi Masuda — the game director of Pokemon Let’s Go— gave the audience of a Japanese variety show titled Pokenchi, a sneak peek into the upcoming installment to the series. Masuda seems to have shown a clip of Pikachu using the move Surf against a Geodude.

Later, however, the site clarified that the move seen in Masuda’s presentation was not Surf, but a new water-type move for the main Pokemon, called Splash Surf. Delving deeper into Masuda’s sneak peek, Serebii also discovered that Eevee would have a new move as well. Evee will introduce a new fire-type move called Flare Burn.

Besides Splash Surf for Pikachu and Flare Burn for Eevee, Masuda also revealed some HM changes that might come in handy while playing Pokemon Let’s Go. In both Pikachu and Eevee, players will be able to use techniques called Diagonal Cut and Water Walk. Diagonal Cut will allow gamers to summon either Pikachu or Eevee to cut down trees as well. Meanwhile, Water Walk will let players summon either Pokemon to surf. Both new HMs will not take up any move slots.

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16, 2018 on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers can preorder the games now and get a chance to receive bonuses.

Serebii Update: Next week's episode of Pokénchi to include a world exclusive trailer of Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/MpNYZbXXLa — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 8, 2018

In Japan, preorders of any version of Pokemon Let’s Go come with a figure of either Pikachu or Eevee. Nintendo Life warns that the figures are prototypes so they may look unfinished. People who buy preorder both version of the game will receive an art book as well. Meanwhile, in the UK, anyone purchasing Pokemon Let’s Go will get a plushie keychain of either Pikachu or Eevee, depending on the game ordered. There is no news of pre-order bonuses in the United States as of yet, but US-based retail stores may be cooking something up and waiting until its closer to the release date.

People purchasing Pokemon Let’s Go may also want to look at the PokeBall Plus accessory Nintendo has created specifically for the game. The PokeBall Plus is a versatile gaming accessory which can be used either with the Nintendo Switch, like a Joy-Con, or the Pokemon GO mobile app. It’s shaped just like a real-life PokeBall and lights up and vibrates when a wild Pokemon is near. When a gamer has successfully captures a Pokemon with the accessory, the PokeBall will let out the cry of the creature they’ve captured.