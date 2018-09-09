Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Crystal Gown As Nick Jonas Can’t Hide His Love For Her

Priyanka wore an incredible crystal-embellished gown to Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th-anniversary event a couple of nights ago, and her gown was definitely one to remember. The Ralph Lauren dress actually covered her from her neck all the way to her toes, but it was still sexy thanks to its tight fit, detailed Pop Sugar.

The entire dress was embellished with tons of crystals, giving her a sort of disco-ball like sparkle in the most elegant way possible. Nick Jonas wore a chic white tux with a black bow-tie and some black pants. The two weren’t overly matchy-matchy but rather complemented each other’s outfits.

But more so than Priyanka’s gown, it was an adorable moment for the engaged couple since their love story involves Ralph Lauren. Back in 2017 during the Met Gala, both Priyanka and Nick were dressed by Ralph Lauren, and they made their debut there together, detailed Harper’s Bazaar. And finally, during the 50th event, the two actually met the designer, which was likely a great moment for everyone involved.

Nick showed some tasteful PDA as he leaned in to kiss Priyanka on the cheek, as she beamed with a huge smile from ear to ear. Priyanka kept things minimal as far as makeup and accessories, wearing some bright red lipstick that popped against her black-and-silver gown. She also wore some small dangling earrings and some black heels, but no bracelets. Later on, the two were seen holding hands and looking very much in love, according to Elle.

Priyanka Chopra and Blake Lively talking at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York. ONLY LEGENDS pic.twitter.com/Mjco9j25sU — ً (@stonemohn) September 8, 2018

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the two revealed how they actually met, and it turned out that it was as simple as meeting through a mutual friend. When they both realized that they were being dressed by Ralph Lauren for the Met Gala, the two decided to attend the event together.

A day ago, Nick and Priyanka were spotted with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the U.S. Open. The fun double-date was documented on Instagram, as everyone looked seriously good even during the casual event. Priyanka wore a white dress with red accents, while Nick sported a gray sweater. Joe wore a tee-shirt and a long-sleeved plaid shirt while Sophie wore a white-and-tan shirt.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked so in love while stepping out during #NYFW! https://t.co/akG2uS1Kym — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 8, 2018

The Chopra and Jonas families finally met recently too, and this is how Nick described the experience.