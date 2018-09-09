Taylor Swift Shares Her ‘Love’ For Kansas City On Instagram, Breaks Attendance Record

Taylor Swift continues to stun audiences across the country on her Reputation stadium tour.

The star posted a post on Instagram on Sunday, the day after her Kansas City show at Arrowhead stadium. The post has a series of photos from the concert.

Swift appears in the first photo in an all-black outfit, featuring a sparkling dress with sheer side panels, and black boots. The singer is at a microphone, and the stage is illuminated with red lights. Behind Swift, the stadium glows with a packed audience.

The second photo is a black and white image showing Swift singing into a microphone, and she is backlit by a huge stage light.

The third image is a shot of the stadium audience. The entire arena is packed full of adoring fans, and the stands are lit up with glowing wristbands that were distributed at the venue.

Swift captioned the post, “Loved playing in Kansas City last night. Thank you to everyone who came out, you guys broke the all time attendance record for Arrowhead Stadium!! Only 6 shows left in America, I can’t believe it.” The post over 314,000 likes in under an hour. Like all her previous posts, Swift has disabled captions, but that doesn’t stop her 111 million followers on Instagram from showing love to the star.

Swift’s Instagram story is a screen capture of The Kansas City Star, which reports that the singer broke and attendance record for the Arrowhead stadium with her show. The official attendance for the concert was 58,611, which is an all-time high for a concert at that venue. The concert also featured guest appearances from Camilla Cabello and Charli XCX. The three performed together, marking an important “girl-power moment.” The show dazzled fans with elaborate stage set ups including video screens, aerial acrobats, and fireworks.

Variety reports that Swift is moving into a unique and powerful position as a free agent in coming months. November marks the first anniversary of her “Reputation” album, and also the expiration of her contract with Big Machine Records and its CEO Scott Borchetta. Swift’s reps are reportedly in talks with major labels, but have not ruled out a return to Big Machine, the indie-label that Swift has worked with since she was just 15 years old.

Swift has a lot of bargaining power. “Reputation” has been certified triple-platinum, and her tour has grossed between $5 million and $9 million a night in the stadium venue stops on her tour.