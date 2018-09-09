‘Big Brother 20’ Week 11 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Will nominations be shaken up?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 11 of Big Brother is moving steadily along and the new Head of Household has placed their nominees on the block for eviction. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kaycee Clark nominated Haleigh Broucher and Sam Bledsoe for eviction, with Haleigh being the target for the week.

Big Brother Network has confirmed that Kaycee also took home the veto win this week, after competing in the classic BB Comics Power of Veto competition. Kaycee, Haleigh, Sam, Brett Robinson, Tyler Crispen, and Angela Rummans all competed in the competition which took place late Saturday night. BB Comics is a lengthy memory challenge where houseguests must memorize comic book covers of each houseguest in a short amount of time. After getting a sneak peek at the covers, the houseguests are given two cover options for each comic book and they have to select the right one. Differences between the covers can be extremely minuscule and can lead to long total times for the houseguests.

According to Big Brother Network, Kaycee completed the competition in just over two minutes, a record-breaking time for the long-running challenge. Brett announced on the live feeds that the members of “Level 6” finished in first, second, third, and fourth place. This meant the two women on the block finished last in the competition. Haleigh could be spotted on the live feeds beating herself up over her time of 18 minutes.

Kaycee Clark wins her third POV in a row. Sonja Flemming / C

Haleigh was so disappointed in her performance that she began telling herself to pack her bags and even called herself a loser who deserved to go home. Kaycee tried to comfort Haleigh while she was down but to no avail.

For now, Kaycee plans to keep nominations the same, ensuring that Haleigh gets sent to the jury house. The jury house would then be full of the entire “Hive” alliance who have fought against “Level 6” for the majority of the season.

Sam and Haleigh are likely to remain on the block. Sonja Flemming / CBS

With a double eviction set to take place on Thursday, “Level 6” is planning on sending either JC Mounduix or Sam home if they are able to walk away with the HOH. JC had been worried about Haleigh or Sam winning the POV this week, as he believed he would be the replacement nominee. The Miami dancer will eventually have to face the block, especially if “Level 6” can walk away with the double eviction HOH.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.