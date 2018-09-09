‘Bhad Bhabie’ Is Apparently Hating The New Kanye West And Lil Pump Song

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie recently chimed in with her take on Kanye West’s new track, giving it a definitive thumbs down.

She’s a 15-year-old internet personality and rapper who is never shy to say exactly what’s on her mind. Danielle Bregoli, also known by her stage name, Bhad Bhabie, is known for having an abrasive tone when giving thoughts on just about any subject.

Recently she jumped in front of her camera to give a review of Kanye West’s new song “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump, according to AllHipHop.

The verdict? She didn’t like it. Not even a lithe bit. As is common with Bregoli, she delivered an expletive-filled opinion and blasted the new song as “the worst rap song of all time.”

No disrespect to Pump or Kanye, I love y’all both, but honestly, that new song y’all two m******f****** put out is so f****** terrible. Like, that is literally the worst rap song of all time.

While she may not have intended any disrespect, it’s tough to see how either rapper wouldn’t feel some offense to the suggestion of having made the all-time worst rap song. Kanye especially is known for not taking criticisms particularly well.

Bregoli has not just been in the news regarding Kanye West and Lil Pump, she’s also chimed in her two cents on Eminem’s most recent release, Kamikaze.

Eminem’s new album features a song in which some fans of Bhad Babie found to be oddly similar to a flow exhibited on her album. Twitter was blowing up about the controversy briefly, before Bregoli put the conversation to rest, for the most part.

It seems Eminem is one rapper she wants no beef with, saying “I’ll take that compliment” in regard to their comparison between the two.

Danielle Bregoli got her start in rap music as an unlikely star. She initially appeared on Dr. Phil as a guest on the show, but her confrontational nature and loose tongue made her a national sensation when she offered to go to toe toe with members of the studio audience, daring them “cash me outside, how bout dat.”

The quote was used millions of times across the web, following her appearance, but she shocked everyone when she landed a deal with Atlantic Records and became the rapper Bhad Bhabie. Since then she’s done a number of high-profile collaborations and has a net worth estimated to be in the millions.

She recently announced a tour she will soon begin with Lil Yatchy and she also recently celebrated achieving her first gold record.