Jon Gosselin Posts New Photo Of Daughter Hannah Cheering On The Eagles With Him

The former 'Kate Plus 8' star watches football with his 14-year-old daughter amid custody rumors.

It looks like Hannah Gosselin is a football fan. The sextuplet daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin recently joined her dad to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play their first regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jon Gosselin posted a photo of the duo to Instagram, tagging it at the chain eatery P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star cheered the Super Bowl champs on as his 14-year-old daughter smiled beside him. Both Gosselins were wearing Philadelphia Eagles t-shirts in the photo, which you can see below.

As has been the case with most of the dad of eight’s recent photos, fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate him on his presumed custody of Hannah. Many commented on how happy the daddy-daughter duo look when they are together.

Hannah Gosselin clearly doesn’t get her love of football from her mom. In February, when the family’s hometown team, the Eagles, won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, Kate posted a photo of her food spread to Instagram, but the celebration was all about the food. Kate captioned a pic of bowls of chips, popcorn, a veggie tray, shrimp cocktail, a football-shaped cake and more with, “I am celebrating our food spread this year. Isn’t it festive? I don’t like either team, so we are watching and eating and celebrating but I couldn’t care less who wins. #SuperBowl2018 #Whatever#BetterLuckNextYear.”

Since their messy divorce in 2009, Jon Gosselin’s ex-wife Kate has seemingly had primary custody of all eight of their children, and she has continued to sporadically document their lives via a series of Kate Plus 8 specials on TLC. But the exact “situation” regarding Hannah Gosselin’s custody remains unclear. Jon Gosselin has reportedly been trying to seek custody of Hannah for at least three years. In 2015, In Touch first reported that the reality star-turned DJ was seeking custody of his then-11-year-old sextuplet daughter. It is unclear why Jon has been specifically seeking custody of Hannah and not his other seven children.

In 2015, In Touch reported that Gosselin filed a report with Children and Youth Services in his hometown of Berks County, Pa., and took emergency temporary custody of Hannah because he believed she was “traumatized” by her mother’s alleged harsh behavior.

Since that time, fans of the reality TV family have seen Hannah laughing and hanging out with her other siblings on Kate Plus 8, but her exact living status has never been confirmed. But earlier this year, Jon Gosselin went on a social media spree, posting photos of his many adventures with Hannah. He also recently posted a snap of Hannah’s first day of school apart from her sextuplet siblings. Hannah was not wearing a school uniform like the other sextuplets were in mom Kate Gosselin’s back to school photo.

The school photos were posted by the dueling parents amid confusion as to who has custody of Hannah. Jon Gosselin recently claimed in an Instagram live video that his 14-year-old daughter lives with him, but a source told People that Kate Gosselin “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids.”