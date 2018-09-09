Newly Released Letters Reveal Prince Philip’s True Thoughts On Princess Diana

Twenty years after the death of Princess Diana, several letters featuring a correspondence between Diana and Prince Philip have surfaced. According to The Sun, many of the letters show how Prince Philip took his daughter-in-law’s side during her split from his son, Prince Charles.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 after 10 years of marriage. In a now-famous interview with Panorama anchor Martin Bashir, Diana said she felt there were “three people” in her marriage, referring to Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The interview garnered over 22.8 million views but was not seen by the royal family until a month later. It was then that Queen Elizabeth wrote both Charles and Diana urging them to divorce. But it seems Prince Philip was unhappy with his son’s behavior, as evident by a letter he wrote to Diana in 1992.

“Charles was silly to risk everything with Camilla for a man in his position,” wrote Prince Philip, speaking on behalf of himself and Queen Elizabeth.

“We never dreamed he might feel like leaving you for her. I cannot imagine anyone in their right mind leaving you for Camilla. Such a prospect never even entered our heads.”

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Additionally, the letters show that Prince Philip offered to act as a mediator in the impending divorce between Charles and Diana. Despite this, Philip also wrote that he and the Queen would not approve of her having a romantic partner following her divorce from Charles. He also urged his daughter-in-law to examine her own behavior and see if “Charles’s relationship with Camilla had nothing to do with your behavior towards him in your marriage.”

As Diana’s private secretary, Patrick Jephson said, Prince Philip’s support meant a lot to Diana.

“Here, at last, was written proof that this was acknowledged, recognized, and there was sympathy for her,” he said.

The Sun also reported that Diana’s personal trainer, Jenni Rivett, said that Diana was often upset about her marriage and Charles’ affair. When it came to her separation from Charles, Rivett revealed that it had not been Diana’s idea.

“She wasn’t the one who wanted to separate or have a divorce. It was kind of sprung upon her. I can tell you right now, it wasn’t what she wanted. She wanted to be a loving mother, which she was, and a loving wife,” Rivett said. “She absolutely doted on those boys. Just loved them. Given the choice, she would have stayed and tried to make a happy marriage. She loved Charles.”