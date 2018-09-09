Trump Dealt Another Blow As ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Is Being Hailed As Michael Moore’s Greatest Film,

Currently Moore’s new documentary and scathing indictment of Donald Trump is touring a prefect critical score after premiering at TIFF

It’s been approximately 14 years since Michael Moore made a film that took direct aim at the legislative agenda of a sitting president, but it’s happening again this year. Movie critics are already receiving the movie well. Moore just premiered Fahrenheit 11/9 at the Toronto International Film Festival, it’s his most recent political documentary in a career spanning nearly 30 years.

The native of Flynt, Michigan is currently basking in the glow of a decidedly warm reception, following the premiere. RogerEbert.com praised the film for being an emotionally stirring film and even managing to be relatively non-partisan.

Many viewers may not suspect that the film doesn’t spend all it’s time lambasting Donald Trump, but reportedly points the finger at just about everyone, including Democrats, for creating and perpetuating a system that Moore says is destroying America’s democracy.

Michael Moore is angry again. In fact, Michael Moore may be angrier than he’s ever been. And while a lot of that rage is directed at Donald Trump, it’s probably less than people who have already commented on this review without seeing the film may expect if they ever choose to watch it. Moore’s outrage machine is not aimed directly at the 45th President of the United States, but at, well, pretty much everyone. In asking how we got to this point in American history, a point in which some people are questioning how much longer we will have a democracy (or if we even still do), Moore points the finger everywhere, castigating a system that disenfranchises voters, mistreats its poor, and allows corruption to flourish.

Michael Moore is making sure to get the film out ahead of the midterm elections in November. The official release date for the Fahrenheit 11/9 is September 21.

The movie is currently sitting at a perfect score of 100 percent on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, though that could changes as more reviews roll in. Clearly proud of the achievement, Moore took a screenshot and got it out on Twitter, expressing much gratitude.

OMG! I just saw this! 100% ON ROTTEN TOMATOES FOR MY NEW FILM!! The reviews are beyond incredible. Thank you to all who have been affected by “FAHRENHEIT 11/9”. I will post some later. #gratitude #blastoff #September21everywhere pic.twitter.com/h3cxNnL0ir — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 8, 2018

Michael Moore previously won an Ocar for his move Bowling For Columbine, about gun control and mass-paranoia, which he suggests comes from the American media. He later took George W. Bush to task during his presidency with the movie Fahrenheit 9/11. After that Moore returned with Sicko, taking on the healthcare industry in America, which he believes should be socialized. His most recent film is Capitalism: A Love Story, in which Michael Moore explores Americas capitalist economic system and points to its consequences.