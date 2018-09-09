Hilaria Baldwin Posts Busty Snapshot With Husband Alec At Her Side To Instagram

Former yoga instructor turned actress Hilaria Baldwin took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to show a shot of herself in the arms of her husband, Alec Baldwin. The photograph appears to have been taken from the Badgley Mischka 30th Anniversary show featuring the fashion house’s Spring 2019 collection. The event is a central part of New York Fashion Week which draws top fashionistas — from designers to models to enthusiasts — from around the world to the Big Apple.

In the somewhat provocative photo, Hilaria seems to be reveling in the spotlight, turning sideways to showcase her trim figure and beautiful ensemble. A short, form-fitting dress in a navy blue clings to her curves suggestively, the fabric bearing a large, loud floral pattern in pastel hues. The dress in question is heavily cropped to show off a large amount of skin, with a low neckline about the chest and back complemented by a modest hemline that hugs the knees.

Hilaria’s chestnut brown hair is lightly styled, lending the former fitness guru a naturally playful look. The ensemble is completed by a pair of sky-high stiletto heels — one slightly lifted from the ground as she poses for the camera — in a matching midnight blue.

The snapshot shows a couple very much in love, with Alec Baldwin looking down at his wife with a loving smile, eyes squinted shut — his arm wrapped about her waist and holding her close. For her part, Hilaria lightly rests her left hand on her husband’s stomach, showing off her stunning wedding ring. Both parties are clearly enjoying themselves, set to take in some of the finest haute couture choices to see action on a runway this year.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were married on July 30, 2012 in a star-studded affair that saw Hollywood icons ranging from Tina Fey to Woody Allen in attendance, according to The Daily Mail. Alec’s daughter from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger — Ireland Baldwin — was caught weeping during the affair, overwhelmed with joy at her father’s good fortune.

The love between Alec and Hilaria Baldwin has blossomed over the years, as they have welcomed three children into the world in that timespan — Carmen, Rafael, and Leonardo — giving Ireland three half-siblings. People reports that the lovebirds renewed their marital vows last summer, with Alec offering a succinct explanation for the second ceremony.

“I see what I have and I’m very lucky.”

Hilaria chimed in with a cheeky rejoinder as to why the get-together was an absolute necessity, joining in on the levity surrounding the familial event.