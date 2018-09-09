Mac Miller’s Apartment ‘Swept Clean’ Before Investigation Into His Alleged Overdose

Rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday after an alleged overdose. According to People, the property had been “swept clean” before police even had the chance to survey it. Authorities who arrived at the scene questioned witnesses and reviewed the evidence. Though they believe Miller passed away from a fatal overdose, there had only been a small amount of “white powder” found at the scene when they searched the apartment to find the cause of death.

As TMZ reported, “it makes no sense to them that someone who consumed a fatal dose would have the foresight to scrub the house of pill bottles, illegal drugs as well as drug paraphernalia on the off chance they might die.”

Miller wasn’t alone in his home Thursday night and Friday before he allegedly OD’d. He was pronounced dead at his home on Friday just before noon. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Miller was surrounded by friends and was watching the season opener game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a source told People Magazine, Miller “loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game last night. That’s why this is such a shock. Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this.” No one at the house saw Miller alive after Thursday evening.

Miller had just released his fifth album, Swiming, in early August. According to Billboard, the rapper was set to go on tour in support of his album in late October. The tour, which was supported by Live Nation, was to begin at The Masonic in San Franciso on October 27. The tour also included a Halloween show in Los Angles at the Greek Theatre. His last show had been on April 29 at the Smoker’s Club festival in Long Beach, where he performed in support of rapper Kid Cudi.

The rapper has struggled with substance abuse for a long time. Last May, the rapper was arrested for a DUI and hit and run. After the incident, police discovered Miller, whose legal name is Malcolm McCormick, at his home where he confessed to driving under the influence. When tested, he was twice the legal limit.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Miller addressed allegations that he was a drug addict.