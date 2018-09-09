Funko’s ‘Brady Bunch’ Pop! Line Leaves Out Forgettable Middle Child Jan

It’s all about Marcia, Marcia, Marcia in the new line of pop culture figures.

Brady Bunch fans are freaking out over Funko’s new Pop! line that pays tribute to one of the most beloved classic TV families of all time. But one kid in the clan is missing. In the ultimate diss that only true Brady fans would understand, middle child Jan is not represented in Funko’s new Pop! line, according to TV Web.

Funko unveiled the new figures that pay homage to Greg, Peter, Bobby, Marcia, and Cindy Brady, as well as family housekeeper Alice Nelson. But Jan, the middle daughter with “hair of gold,” is missing from the collection.

Middle child Jan was often “forgotten” on the 1970s ABC sitcom. Several episodes of the show featured the character, played by Eve Plumb, constantly jealous of her more popular sister, Marcia (Maureen McCormick). In one memorable scene, Jan even bought a curly black wig to set herself apart from her golden-haired sister and she later made up a fake boyfriend, George Glass, because all of her real-life guys had eyes for Marcia.

Funko has not issued an explanation as to why Jan is missing from their line-up, but the product description from the toy company’s official page teases that it’s less about missing Jan and more about immortalizing Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

Here’s the official product description via Funko’s press release.

“Here’s the story of a lovely lady who was bringing up three very lovely girls and a man named Brady who was busy with three boys of his own. Think your house is ready for a blended Pop! family? The iconic Brady bunch is looking for a new home and while the crew would prefer a house with shag carpeting, they’re willing to make exceptions. Grow your family with Marcia Brady, Cindy Brady, Bobby Brady, Peter Brady, Greg Brady and Alice Nelson. And don’t worry about Jan, we’re all about ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’ right now.”

In real life, Eve Plumb and Maureen McCormick appear to have a beef with one another. Plumb has skipped several Brady Bunch reunions over the years and has long been rumored to be upset over a joke that McCormick made about their relationship years ago.

In an interview with News.com.au, Brady Bunch star Susan Olsen, aka the “youngest one in curls,” Cindy Brady, confirmed that her TV sisters don’t get along in real life.

“I think it’s kind of petty,” Olsen told the site. “From day one with these two, I have always been in the middle and now it’s at the point where there isn’t even a desire to communicate through me.”

The Brady Bunch is one of the longest-running syndicated comedies in television history. The show has never been off the air in the U.S. since it wrapped production in 1974.

The first set of Brady Bunch Pop! figures will be available in late September, and fans can only hope that Jan will turn up in a later lot alongside her parents, Sam the Butcher, and the missing family dog, Tiger.

You can check out one of Jan’s meltdown about Marcia in the Brady Bunch clip below.