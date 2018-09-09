‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Mon. September 10: Brooke Lashes Steffy, “Stop Lashing Out At Hope!’ [Video]

New B&B spoilers reveal that Bill lets Justin in on a secret.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 10 promise fireworks as Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to blast her stepdaughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She is really upset that Steffy dared to approach her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), about which line he is going to choose. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is also very excited as he tells Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) that he has found a new ally, according to the Inquisitr.

Bill Spencer Gloats To Justin Barber

Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows that Bill is thrilled that there’s somebody else who believes that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was wrong to pick this fight. Bill bumped into someone very familiar at Café Russe, Brooke. As he and his wife got to talking, he realized that she was not happy that her sister was filing for sole custody of Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

“Brooke had my back on this going to Katie. She wants that confidential, top secret.”

He mustered the courage to ask her if she would speak to Katie on his behalf. He did not want to lose his son, and BB viewers know that Justin told him that there was a good chance that he could lose joint custody based on his recent behavior with his other sons.

Now, Bill will tell Justin that he has an ally in Brooke. However, he impresses upon Justin that Brooke wants nobody to know that they had discussed the Will situation. It seems as if she doesn’t want Ridge or Katie finding out that she is meeting with the enemy.

Bill can’t seem to get this adorable moment in Aspen out of his mind and neither can we! Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the flashback in today’s episode for #TBT. ???? pic.twitter.com/vivFfsf2P1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2018

Brooke Continues Bashing Steffy

B&B viewers saw how Brooke lambasted Steffy on Friday’s episode. The Inquisitr reported that she told Steffy that she didn’t have the “right to manipulate your own father!” But it seems as if Brooke is not done with the face-off.

“Stop lashing out at Hope, because Liam chose her instead of you!”

B&B spoiler clip shows that Brooke believes that Steffy is lashing out at Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) because of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). It seems as if Brooke has conveniently forgotten that it was Steffy who handed Liam to Hope on a platter. In fact, BB viewers will remember that it was Steffy who took off her own engagement ring and put it on Hope’s finger. Only later, after getting Steffy’s blessing, did Liam propose to Hope.

However, mama bear Brooke is irate. Unfortunately, spoilers reveal that Ridge will make a hasty decision based on the fight between his wife and daughter. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out who Ridge chooses, then check back here for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.