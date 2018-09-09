Joseph Mifsud, Who Offered To Link Trump Campaign To Putin, Is Missing And May Be Dead, Court Documents Say

Professor Joseph Mifsud had at one time been in contact with former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos. The professor, who was based at the University of Stirling in Scotland, told Papadopoulos that he had dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton that Russia had procured. Now, according to The Daily Mail, the man who acted as a “link between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Kremlin” is missing and may, in fact, be dead, according to court documents.

Mifsud, 57, has repeatedly denied any ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and allegations that he’s a Russian spy.

“Secret agent! I never got a penny from the Russians. My conscience is clean,” Mifsud once said. But allegations against Mifsud claim that he was offered to leverage his “substantial connections with Russian government officials” to procure “thousands of emails” that would damage Clinton’s chances of becoming president in 2016.

The professor was named in several documents that the Democratic National Committee, which governs the Democratic party, submitted to a New York court. The DNC filed the lawsuit against “Russia, the Trump Campaign, and WikiLeaks for allegedly interfering in the 2016 election.” The documents state that every defendant has been served with the complaint – everyone except Mifsud, who is listed in the documents as “missing” and possibly “deceased.” The professor’s fiance, a Ukrainian woman who recently gave birth to their child, said she had not heard from Mifsud in several months.

In addition to telling Papadopoulos about the alleged dirt on Clinton during their meeting at a London hotel, Mifsud reportedly offered to set up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After his meeting with Mifsud, Papadopoulos allegedly blabbed about it to an “Australian diplomat,” which tipped off authorities and was the impetus for the Russian probe conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Papadopoulos was recently sentenced to just 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI, as the Inquisitr reported.

For his part, Mifsud has had an interesting career. During his time at the University of Stirling, he served as part of the university’s “diplomacy A-team.” Prior to his time at Stirling, the professor served as president of the University of Slovenia. He left the job after allegations of misappropriation of funds. He worked at the University of Malta until 2007. Mifsud was often called “Ambassador Misfud” despite the fact that he only served for six months in the office of the Maltese foreign minister. Mifsud also served as an advisor to Malta on how to enter the European Union.