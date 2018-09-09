Meghan Markle’s Mom Reportedly ‘Made Secret Visits To The UK’ To Comfort Her Amid Thomas Markle’s Outbursts

Doria Ragland, who is a social worker, stayed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Oxfordshire cottage.

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, made “secret visits to the UK” to comfort her daughter following repeated public outbursts by Thomas Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

Ragland, who is a social worker, reportedly flew from her home in LA to England, and on one occasion, stayed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their property in Oxfordshire. A source described the four-room cottage house nestled in the picturesque Cotswolds village as being “very private, [and having] a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views.”

Another source told the Mail that Ragland and Meghan both wanted her trips not to be publicized, especially following the wild coverage Thomas Markle’s repeated public outbursts have garnered in international media.

“The visit was totally under the radar… Doria supported Meghan throughout a lot of the ordeal with Thomas.”

Meghan and Prince Harry have spent most of their summer in Oxfordshire, and the Sun reports that Doria Ragland arrived to meet her daughter in a helicopter back in July. The couple often travels in and out of the village by air so as not to disturb the country lanes.

Ragland traveled to meet her daughter in order to comfort her following Thomas Markle’s damaging public outbursts over the course of the summer. Meghan’s father recently spoke about how he had hung up on Prince Harry during a heated phone call on his wedding day, leading her to finally “cut off” from him.

In the months following the wedding, Thomas Markle has continued to give out sensational interviews, on one occasion even claiming that the Duchess was “terrified” and hiding her pain behind her smile.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he had reportedly said back in July, around the same time that Doria Ragland is believed to have made one of her “secret” visits after the wedding.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

As of now, Kensington Palace has not commented on whether reports about Ragland having visited her daughter in secret are true, but it would likely not be admitted given the kind of attention Meghan’s family receives following such revelations.