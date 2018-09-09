‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, September 7: Brooke Blasts Steffy, Sally’s Back-Up Plan [Video]

Brooke blasts Steffy in on-point dialogue.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, September 7 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who continued interrogating Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about which line he would choose: Hope For The Future or Intimates. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) argued about the same thing, while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) let Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) know that she had a back-up plan in case things went south for her. Recaps from Soap Central also state that Brooke finally lets her true colors show when she goes off at Steffy for talking to her father about the decision that he has to make.

Sally, Zoe, and Wyatt Discuss Forrester Creations Options

It seems as if word about Ridge’s forthcoming decision has filtered down to the hired help. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) asked Sally if she had heard the rumors relating to the cutbacks. She is under the impression that she could lose her job if the Intimates line is cut.

Sally confirms that she has heard the news, but says that the line will only be scaled back. She also tells her that models are shifted around all the time. Nevertheless, Zoe is rooting for Intimates but guesses that Sally wants HFTF to come out on top.

But Sally tells Wyatt and Zoe that she had been designing in her spare time, after all “Back-Up” is her middle name. She had lingerie designs if there was a need for it. Later, Wyatt tells Sally that he is proud of her resourcefulness and for being prepared.

Brooke Interrogates Ridge On B&B

Brooke is determined that Ridge answers her questions on which line he will choose. However, Ridge does not have an answer for her, and it irritates her. He defends his business strategy by saying that they needed one strong line, besides the couture line, and that any more would confuse the clients. Ridge tells Brooke that one of their children will be disappointed.

Brooke tells him that she would like to provide some input. She says that Intimates, as an extension of Brooke’s bedroom, encourages women to own their sexuality, which she has always been an advocate of. However, one could buy lingerie anywhere. HFTF offered something to stand up for, and as such, could not be found on every shelf.

Steffy Calls Hope Out For Taking Digs At Her

Steffy felt that Intimates was more profitable because sex sells and “lofty ideal” don’t. Hope felt that her line had a social message and questioned the message portrayed by lingerie. Steffy pointed out that she didn’t bash Hope’s line the way Hope was basing Intimates.

Steffy told her counterpart that she believed and wanted HFTF, the timing was just not right for it now. Hope said that people mattered and that was the major difference between their fashion lines, and the women behind them. Steffy called Hope out, asking her why she kept taking digs at her. She felt that Hope already had so much. Her daughter was growing up without a father and Forrester Creations was Steffy’s lifeline.

Steffy and Hope heatedly debate whose line should be kept in production at Forrester. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/n1ns0Eero5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/BzsHjNnbLx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 8, 2018

Brooke & Hope Confer on Bold and the Beautiful

Hope tells her mother that Steffy wants her to step aside. Brooke says that Steffy had just been putting on a front all along, and this actually goes back to the fact that she did not get Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope felt that Ride was going to pick Steffy’s line since she had a lot of influence on her dad. Brooke felt that nobody had more influence over Ridge than she did.

Steffy Pours Out Her Heart To Ridge

Steffy told her father that Hope had it all: the baby and the marriage. She also told him that she had asked Hope to step aside but that she was unwilling despite everything that Steffy had offered up for her. Ridge tried to remain impartial by saying that each of them cared about their lines.

Steffy asked Ridge to see things from her point of view. Forrester was her family business and she was forced to see her ex-husband, and father of her child, with his new family daily. She needed a safe space to be productive but now the threat of her line being cut was looming above her head. How could she watch Hope and Liam move forward with HFTF? Ridge hugged his daughter but then needed to take a call.

Brooke is not happy with Steffy. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7G5P9vXSVc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 7, 2018

Brooke Bitterly Blasts Steffy

Brooke walked in on Steffy and Ridge’s conversation, but only heard part of it. She immediately becomes irate, charges in and slams the door behind her. Adam Dusevoir, B&B writer and producer, wrote an epic dialogue that Brooke fans can really sink their claws into.

“How did I know you would do something like this?” “Excuse me, like what-” “Playing on your father’s sympathies!” “That’s not what I was doing.” “Yes you were. You were in here trying to get him to change his mind!” “Excuse me, I’m co-CEO. If I feel like-” “I don’t care if you’re co-CEO! I don’t care how many shares you own! Shares that you got because of some twisted involvement with your baby’s grandfather. Shares and titles don’t give you the right to manipulate your own father!” “Maybe you should have started eavesdropping a little sooner because my father was the one who brought-” “I am sick of it Steffy! I am sick and tired of the way you treat my daughter, the way you interfere with her happiness any chance you get. Well that is it, it’s not going to happen again! Do you hear me? Never again!”

It seems as if Brooke’s true feelings towards her stepdaughter were revealed. She will do anything to protect her own daughter, despite both Ridge and Steffy trying to accommodate Hope. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back here for new spoilers, recaps and casting news.