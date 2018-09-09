Kaylee Foster Named Homecoming Queen At Her School, Then Kicked Game-Winning Extra Point For Football Team

Foster kicked two field goals during the game, then the winning extra-point in overtime.

Kaylee Foster said it was a shock to be named homecoming queen at Ocean Springs High School before the school’s football game on Friday night.

She celebrated by scoring more than half of the points for the football team, including the game-winning extra point — in overtime, no less.

As The Associated Press reported, the high school senior was given the title and a tiara prior to a game against George County High School, then had to trade it in for a helmet as the game started. Foster, who was primarily a soccer player, joined the varsity football team as a kicker when she was a sophomore.

Foster had played high school since middle school and made a number of kicks, but likely none as memorable as Friday night.

As head coach Ryan Ross told the Mississippi Press, it was a moment may stand on its own.

“I’d like to check the whole country and see if it’s ever happened before,” Ross said after Kaylee’s game-winning kick. “It certainly makes for a memorable weekend for the whole team, but especially Kaylee. It’s a big night for her. I’m proud of her and I’m proud of the team.”

Win homecoming queen: ????

Kick two field goals and the game-winning PAT: ✔

Ocean Springs High School's Kaylee Foster had a night ???? pic.twitter.com/IpBwU5QpQr — espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2018

Kaylee had propelled her team to overtime by making two field goals, one from 20 yards and another from 30. Regulation ended with both teams tied at 6-6 after George County scored a late touchdown to tie the game, with Ocean Springs blocking the extra point. George County then scored a touchdown on their first possession in overtime. The team, which had two kicks blocked earlier in the game, opted for a two-point conversion try but failed.

Ocean Springs took over and scored a touchdown on its possession, and Kaylee booted the extra point that won the game for her team.

This had got to be a first! ♀️ Kaylee Foster of @OSHS_Greyhounds was chosen Homecoming Queen at halftime and later kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime. ???? ➕ ???? = ????@_kayleefoster (Via MarthaJune Kirby/FB, h/t @coastfootball) pic.twitter.com/RDmYCF6OMv — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 8, 2018

After the game, Kaylee said a 9-year-old girl approached her and said “that’s the kind of girl I want to be,” a lasting moment for the high school senior.

“Oh my goodness,” Foster told Mississippi Press. “I love that. I think that is so special. I hope she really does decide to play football, because it’s been wonderful and taught me so much. I really appreciate that.”

Kaylee said that the homecoming title was still a surprise — even if her football performance wasn’t.

“I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick,” Kaylee Foster told the Mississippi Press.