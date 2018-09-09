Creative Arts Emmy Awards Day 1: Black Artists Win All Guest-Acting Categories

Tiffany Haddish, Katt Williams, Samira Wiley, and Ron Cephas Jones are among the 2018 winners of the prestigious TV award.

On Saturday, September 8, the first batch of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While many deserving folks who work in the television industry took home trophies during the ceremony, the big talk of the night was about how talented black actors dominated the categories for guest-starring roles — and all four of the recipients are first-time Emmy winners.

Samira Wiley, 31, won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for playing Moira on Hulu’s much-lauded The Handmaid’s Tale. According to Variety, Wiley called co-star Elisabeth Moss “the best scene partner a girl could ask for” during her acceptance speech.

The Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Emmy went to 61-year-old Ron Cephas Jones for his dynamic portrayal of William Hill on NBC’s This Is Us. When accepting his prize, Jones thanked show creator Dan Fogelman for giving him “the opportunity.”

Comedian Katt Williams played alligator-owner Willy on the FX series Atlanta, and the role won the 47-year-old the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy. He was not at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony.

Lastly, “It Girl” Tiffany Haddish scored the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award for hilariously hosting an episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. She didn’t make it to the ceremony either as she was in New York City for Fashion Week.

Also notable at Saturday night’s event, James Corden took home Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Snapchat series James Corden’s Next James Corden.

And the Star Trek franchise was given the 2018 Governors Award “in recognition of its legacy of boldly propelling science, society, and culture where no one has gone before.” Bill Nye the Science Guy presented the award, which was accepted by William Shatner, star of the original Star Trek series, and Sonequa Martin-Green of the show Star Trek: Discovery. Additionally, more than 80 members from all Star Trek series were in attendance, including Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan, Levar Burton, Linda Park, Terry Farrell, and Alex Kurtzman.

Other awards handed out included those for casting, voice-over performance, makeup, hairstyling, picture editing, sound editing, cinematography, and special effects.

The remaining Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, September 9. An edited program featuring highlights from both nights will air on FXX on Saturday, September 15, at 8 p.m.

The main Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC on Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.