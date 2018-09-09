Tracee Ellis Ross Slays While Celebrating Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross is a style maven, and she took to Instagram on Saturday to show love for the legendary designer Ralph Lauren. Friday night marked the 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic couture label, and Ross was not to be outdone at the glamorous occasion.

The actress shared a post with three photos, showing off her svelte figure in a stylish ensemble. Ross wore a black single-breasted blazer, cinched around her waist with a brown belt, over a floor-length gown that sparkled and had a flowing hemline. The star accessorized the look with silver and turquoise jewelry, including dangling earrings, layers of necklaces, and a bold bracelet. Ross slicked back her hair into a single long braid, showing off red lips and a youthful complexion. The third photo in particular allows a close-up look at her jewelry details. Ross poses in an elegant white marble bathroom.

Ross captioned the post, “RL50 // celebrating 50 years of @ralphlauren #rl50.” Fans were dazzled by Ross’s outfit and stunning good looks, and the post received over 123,000 likes and 1,900 comments since it was posted Saturday afternoon.

Ross tagged the post with the names of her glam squad, including makeup artist Romy Soleimani, hairdresser Chuck Amos, and stylist Karla Welch.

One user commented, “Great dinner jacket. Pulling it off with the gown is trancendence. A whole nother level. Funked it up with the belt. Looks like moms. Play baby.”

Another wrote, “his look was everything! No one could do it justice @traceeellisross The muse to the artist @karlawelchstylist #Stylist #WeAllHaveOurMuse.”

Ross loves to share her fashion prowess with her fans on Instagram, and continues to make waves in the fashion world, in addition to being an uber talented actress and comedian. People reports that Ross’s 2017 JCPenney holiday collection was well received by celebrities and fans alike. Ross also won the Style Ambassador Award at the prestigious ACE Awards this summer. When it comes to selecting what to wear, Ross loves the process of building a look.

“First, I have to make sure it photographs well, because hanger appeal doesn’t always translate in real life. And vice versa, something that looks not so special on the hanger can really come to life in an amazing way on the body! Color is also important. And it has to make me feel like a badass when I put it on.”

Blake Lively, Kanye West, and 30+ Other Celebs Came Out for Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary Show https://t.co/bOfkRB8wHJ — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 8, 2018

Washington Post reports that Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show was a star-studded extravaganza held in Central Park during New York Fashion Week. In addition to Ross, noted attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Chance the Rapper, Priyaka Chopra, Kanye West, and Jessica Chastain, among many others.