Bella Hadid Rocks Modern Sheer Catsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bella Hadid wore a nude, sheer catsuit which showcased her figure.

Bella Hadid stole the show at the BAZAAR ICONS Party in New York yesterday. She wore an incredible nude and sheer catsuit that was quite revealing, detailed Harper’s Bazaar. The model posted a photo of her outfit to her Instagram page as well, so that her fans could appreciate her look from the party.

The catsuit has a super low and plunging V-neck, which showed off Bella’s cleavage. The suit is also sheer for the most part, save for a corset and a high-V bottom. It left her arms, legs, and hips bare, save for a thin piece of sheer fabric. Bella accessorized with some sparkly bracelets on both of her arms, along with some rings. Hadid also wore some clear heels to complete the ensemble. Her makeup included some pink lipstick and light pink blush, which complemented the color of her outfit.

There were also plenty of other celebrities at the party, including her brother, Anwar Hadid, sister Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Her sister, Gigi, wore a chic black dress with sheer fabric accents, and her outfit was certainly more conservative than Bella’s. On the other hand, Kendall wore a structured black top with pants that had dramatic flares.

Bella’s fans responded positively to her photo on Instagram. One person asked, “How are you real?” while another simply said, “Perfection.” With over 1.5 million likes in 10 hours, it looks like her daring choice for the party was a huge win.

Hadid has been posting some edgy photos to her Instagram lately, but this one is unique because her outfit was so unexpected. But it’s easy to see why she chose to wear it.

In the past, when the model was asked about her idols, this is what she said, according to Entertainment Tonight Online.

“Cher, I have always been obsessed with. She still to this day goes out on stage and is so major, and I aspire to be like her for the rest of my life. If you talk to her now she just has so much joy and she’s such an amazing person. And Monica Bellucci is just one of the most beautiful women of all time.”

Cher has worn some rather daring catsuits throughout her career, so perhaps Bella got some inspiration there. In fact, Cher even put on a bedazzled catsuit at age 71 and looked fabulous during her “Classic Cher” show in February, 2017, detailed Us Magazine.