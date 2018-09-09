Taylor Kinney Looks Annoyed When Asked If He’ll Watch Ex, Lady Gaga, In ‘A Star Is Born’

Taylor Kinney was seemingly annoyed when he was asked about his former fiancee, Lady Gaga, in a recent interview.

According to a Sept. 7 report by E! News, the Chicago Fire actor was asked during a sit down with the outlet if he would be heading to the theater to watch his ex, Lady Gaga, in her new movie, A Star Is Born.

The film, which co-stars Bradley Cooper, who also directed the movie, is already garnering award buzz, and is highly anticipated by fans who can’t wait to see Gaga and Cooper’s seemingly electric chemistry light up the big screen.

However, Taylor Kinney didn’t seem too interested in checking out the film.

“I don’t know, man” the actor replied along with a laugh and an eye roll, when asked if he planned to watch the film.

However, Kinney’s Chicago Fire co-star, Miranda Rae Mayo, took over the question and revealed that she would definitely be watching A Star Is Born, and promised to tell Taylor all about the film after she sees it. “I am! It’s gonna be great. I’ll give him all the tidbits. It’ll be great.”

As many fans know, it has been two years since Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement. However, the pair don’t seem to harbor any ill feelings for one another, and have both moved on.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bradley Cooper recently opened up about filming A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, and reveled that he “fell in love” with the singer’s “face and eyes” during their time on set together.

He later opened up about the chemistry they shared, and the friendship that grew as they met and began working together.

“I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.”

While their characters may have a ton of romantic chemistry, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did not let it carry over to their real lives. In fact, both are very much spoken for.

Lady Gaga got engaged to her current boyfriend, Christian Carino, in November after several months of dating. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, welcomed a baby girl named Lea together back in April, 2017.

A Star Is Born is set to hit theaters in October.