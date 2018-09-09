While Thomas Markle Was Being A Royal Pain, Meghan’s Mom Was Secretly In The U.K.

Meghan's mom Doria was secretly in the U.K. this summer, helping the Duchess cope with the family drama.

While the press is usually on top of the duchess’ every move, there was one big thing that was kept under wraps for months. It turns out that Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, was actually in the U.K. during the summer. The Sun reports that she made several secret visits, one of which included a stay at the Oxfordshire cottage in July.

This must come as a huge shock for Thomas Markle, who likely believed that Doria hadn’t seen their daughter since the royal wedding, since that was the common misconception. But it was a good thing that Doria was present for her daughter throughout the summer, considering that it was a trying time for Meghan as her family members lashed out at her and the royal family repeatedly. One source noted that “The visit was totally under the radar. Doria supported Meghan throughout a lot of the ordeal with Thomas.”

And while the focus is on Thomas, it’s hard to forget that half-siblings Samantha and Thomas, Jr. also had their fair share of the limelight, bashing Meghan every which way. Throughout it all, the only immediate family member that was nowhere to be seen or heard from was Doria. And it was for good reason, as she obviously understands the reasons why the royals prefer she keep her distance from the press and paparazzi.

Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DID spend time with Meg’s mum Doria this summer https://t.co/ArK9Byj7nF — The Sun (@TheSun) September 8, 2018

Around the time that Doria is believed to have visited Meghan and Harry at the Oxfordshire cottage in July, Thomas was busy giving interviews about what he thought his daughter was going through. In one of the more memorable quotes, he said the following, according to E! Online.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

Thomas also revealed that he was essentially cut off from communicating with Meghan.

“Since the interview, the phone number that I call doesn’t work anymore. The, I guess, liaison with the royal family never answers back, and there’s no address I can write to so I have no way of contacting my daughter.”

And while it was believed that Meghan was receiving support from her new royal family to deal with her dad’s outbursts, she also had the loving care from her mother to help her through the hard times.

Thomas Markle buys takeaway dinner-for-one in Mexico, as Meghan's onscreen dad chastises him for speaking about her in public https://t.co/g8N9eiEeOi — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 7, 2018

For now, it appears that Thomas has taken a break from giving interviews, though it remains to be seen how long his silence will last.