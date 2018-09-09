‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Spoilers: Show Casts First Gay Male Surgeon

Grey’s Anatomy fans will meet many new characters throughout the course of Season 15. However, there will be one that stands out. The show is finally introducing its first gay male surgeon.

According to a recent report by TVLine, actor Alex Landi is set to join the ABC medical drama in Season 15 as the character of Dr. Nico Kim, who will mark the show’s first gay male surgeon character.

The report reveals that Landi is half Korean and half Italian, and will begin his recurring role as Dr. Kim when Grey’s Anatomy returns with brand new episodes this fall. However, the network has refused to reveal how long the character will be a part of the show.

As many Grey’s Anatomy fans know, the show has always been willing to write gay characters. The romance of fan favorite couple Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) captivated fans for many seasons before Callie was written off the show, followed by Arizona in Season 14.

Meanwhile, while the series has shown gay male characters in the past, none of them have been surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital until now. The show cast Alex Landi just one month after it was confirmed that actor Chris Carmack (The O.C., Nashville) will also be playing a recurring role as the hospital’s new “ortho god.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 will also reveal the return of two former characters. Kim Raver will be back as Dr. Teddy Altman, which is no surprise to fans who watched the Season 14 finale, where it was revealed that Teddy was pregnant with Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) child.

As many fans will remember, Owen surprised Teddy to tell her that he was in love with her. The couple spent some romantic time together, before Teddy discovered that Owen’s ex-wife, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), had nudged him in her direction. They broke up, and Owen headed back to Seattle confused and upset.

Meanwhile, Jeff Perry will also be seen around Grey Sloan Memorial again as the character of Thatcher Grey, the father of the show’s main character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). When fans last saw Thatcher, he was a mess. He had lost his wife, became an alcoholic, and then engaged in a relationship with a much younger woman.

He hasn’t been mentioned much since his last appearance, but with Perry free due to the end of his run on the recently canceled Scandal, he may become more of a fixture on Grey’s Anatomy going forward.