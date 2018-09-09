‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Preview Spoilers: JJ Is Caught In The Middle Of Gabi And Abigail

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming storylines reveal that there will be some major tension in JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) life, and with fall sweeps around the corner, things could get out of control quickly.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as the tension between JJ’s close friend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), and his sister, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller).

As fans already know, JJ has a soft spot in his heart for Gabi. The pair have been through a lot together, and were even involved in a romantic relationship in the past. JJ and Gabi were completely in love, but things took a sad turn when JJ believed that his sister, Abby, had died and set off to find her. After a drunken night during his search, it was revealed that he had cheated on Gabi with Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

Gabi then called off her relationship with JJ and he later began dating Lani. However, JJ and Gabi’s friendship continued to grow. When he shockingly shot Theo Carver and paralyzed him after mistaking him for an armed criminal, it was Gabi who was there for him. Days of Our Lives fans even watched as JJ heartbreakingly prepared to kill himself, but was saved by Gabi just before he carried out the suicide.

Meanwhile, JJ’s relationship with Abigail is also strong. The pair are each other’s only siblings, and they have weathered so much together, including the death of their beloved father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

However, when Abby goes to her brother to reveal that she believes Gabi is trying to sabotage her marriage with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and get revenge on her for sending her to prison for a crime that she did not commit, JJ won’t know what to believe.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail confides in JJ she thinks Gabi is out to get her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/SztsSLwgCV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 6, 2018

Will JJ side with his only sister, or his close friend who has saved his life in the past. Days of Our Lives viewers will see JJ be stuck between a rock and a hard place, and it when it is all revealed that Gabi Hernandez has been setting up Abigail Deveraux DiMera this entire time, it could cause even more problems in JJ’s life, depending on which of the important women in his life he chooses to side with during the tense time.

Days of Our Lives fans can see how it all plays out by tuning into the soap, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.