Drake And Meek Mill Squash Beef, Perform Together On Stage In Boston

The feud is officially over between the two rappers.

Drake and Meek Mill officially ended years of beefing during a performance in Boston on Saturday night. Complex reports that during the Boston leg of Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour, the rapper brought out former foe Meek Mill onstage to perform one of his top hits, “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Fans at TD Garden went crazy as the two rappers shared the stage. It’s the first time the two have performed together since the start of their feud in 2015. At that time, Meek Mill accused Drake of using ghostwriters. Drake then went on the attack, releasing several diss tracks and online jabs aimed at Meek.

HotNewHipHop reports that the rift between the two rappers began to heal during Meek Mill’s time in prison. The star was sentenced to several years behind bars due to a parole violation. Many in the hip hop community and beyond, including Drake, believed that Meek’s case was an example of racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Many supporters went to his aid, ultimately securing his early release.

Upon his release earlier this year, Meek Mill said in May that the two rappers had settled their differences. Saturday night’s performance made it public, with Drake referring to Meek Mill as his “brother” on stage before an excited crowd.

Drake and Meek Mill back on stage together pic.twitter.com/aTh44VLs4I — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 9, 2018

Prior to the show, Michel Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, hinted that fans were in for a surprise. Rubin has been a vocal advocate and huge supporter of Meek Mill during his time in prison, and he took to Instagram to share a post of Meek Mill’s wrist with Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour credentials.

Drake was involved in another vicious beef earlier this year, when rapper Pusha-T released “Infrared.” In the track, Pusha-T brought up the ghostwriting allegations by Meek Mill from several years prior. This sparked a battle between Drake and Pusha-T, which peaked when Pusha-T dropped his now infamous “The Story of Adidon.” Pitchfork reports that earlier this week, Kanye West publicly apologized to Drake on Twitter for his role in the battle.

The Fader reports that after tonight’s performance, Drake addressed the crowd with a positive message.

“We need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world. Meek Mill, that’s my brother.”

The performance tonight sparked a social media frenzy, with overwhelmingly positive responses from fans of both rappers on Twitter. Concert goers shared video clips and photos of the two, marking this as a positive and memorable moment for hip-hop.