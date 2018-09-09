Kourtney Kardashian Wears One-Piece Bathing Suit, Cozies Up To Harry Hudson

Kourtney Kardashian made headlines for reuniting with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, this week. However, over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly put that behind her to hang out with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian posted some photos of herself wearing a one-piece bathing suit and sunglasses while having fun with a group of friends, which included singer Harry Hudson.

The mother-of-three posted a video to her Instagram story of herself sitting outside and enjoying the sun with Hudson as she sipped a fruity-looking drink. The pair looked like they were engaged in a serious conversation, as someone filmed them.

As many fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family know, Harry Hudson is a very close friend of Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith. The 25-year-old is a cancer survivor, who was named Pandora’s Artist to Watch 2018, and had a single called “Yellow Lights” hit the top 10 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral chart.

Hudson is originally from New Jersey, and moved to California with his family. He later met Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who helped him promote his music via their social media accounts. His friendship with the reality stars led to connections with Willow and Jaden Smith, and the trio later formed MSFTS, an “art collective and lifestyle brand that encompasses music, fashion, education, and more.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly been partying hard since her split with Younes Bendjima in August. Sources tell Radar Online that the reality TV star has been drinking more than usual, and looking to have fun rather than focusing on her career and family.

“Instead of focusing on her family like she should be, Kourtney is just partying non-stop,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian’s famous family, such as her sisters, Kim and Khloe, are unhappy about her recent reunion with Younes Bendjima.

“Younes did her dirty on so many occasions and she knows it. The fact that she still continues to hang out with him infuriates her sisters. She is torn between love and what she knows is right. She is not thinking with a clear head right now,” the source revealed after Kourtney and Younes were spotted together last week.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed by paparazzi grabbing some take out at a sushi place in Malibu on Monday. The pair then took the food and found a quiet place to park in order to eat and have a long conversation. However, sources tell E! News that the couple are not back together, although there is a “possibility” that it could happen in the future.