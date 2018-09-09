Aubrey O’Day Bares Chest And Flaunts Her Curves In See-Through Pale Dress

Dumblonde singer slays in sexy bodycon dress after admission about her torturous relationship with DJ Pauly D.

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day thrilled her fans once again, while she represented Pretty Little Thing on Instagram earlier this week.

The blonde bombshell donned the brand’s Stone Ruched Mesh Bardot Bodycon Dress. The garment is a long-sleeved mesh bodycon dress with ruching, and parts of it have a lining to save modesty. O’Day wore her hair down in loose beachy waves around her shoulders, which were bared by the dress. She accessorized with multiple gold necklaces, dangly earrings, dark-colored fingernails, dramatic eye makeup, and her typical nude lip.

The Danity Kane member captioned the daring picture with a lovely poem.

Us Weekly recently reported that O’Day said that she “truly felt tortured” while she dated DJ Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio. The couple’s relationship lasted from February, 2016, to July, 2017, when they broke up. They met on E!’s Famously Single, and now they appear on Season 11 of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which debuted on Friday.

The singer opened up about coming from an abusive childhood and working hard to overcome that as an adult. The “White Hot Lies” songstress said the reason she chose to stay with the DJ was that she’d always put her career first and sacrificed the men in her life. With Pauly D, O’Day hoped to start a family perhaps and move on to a different phase of her life.

Her band, Danity Kane, formed on MTV’s Making The Band. During one of DK’s breakups, O’Day formed Dumblonde with her DK bandmate, Shannon Bex. Dumblonde released their new single this summer, and it did well on the dance charts. All summer long, the singer has teased new music, which is still coming. However, she surprised everybody when she announced that DK3 reunited for a tour, according to an Inquisitr report. The tour, The Universe Is Undefeated, will feature O’Day, Bex, and Dawn Richard thrilling fans with a mixture of Danity Kane songs, Dumblonde titles, and material from Richard’s solo career.

So far, it doesn’t seem like the star has any plans to discontinue her work as an Instagram brand ambassador any time soon.