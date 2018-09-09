Kendall Jenner Says Her Family Uses Separate Group Chats To Complain About Family Members

Kendall Jenner recently opened up about her famous family’s dynamic during a sit down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. During the interview, she revealed that she and her family use separate group chats to complain about certain members of the brood.

“We have a bunch of them because all different people are in certain ones. I was like, “Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats? And they were like, “Kendall, you don’t ever do anything wrong. We don’t talk about you. They’re probably lying, because I said the same thing to Kourtney and Khle. They were like, ‘You don’t ever talk about us do you?’ and I was like, ‘No,'” Kendall Jenner stated.

The topic was brought up when Fallon told Jenner that Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been vicious when it comes to drama between the sisters. However, Kendall seems to get out of each episode without taking any heat from her famous family.

“There’s a lot of of drama going on [in the latest season] which is exciting, but it’s great that I’m not a part of it, really. I don’t know how I stay out of the drama. I just don’t really care,” Kendall Jenner admitted to Jimmy Fallon.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while the Kardashian sisters may have been with one another, the Jenner sisters are also sometimes at each other’s throats.

During a recent interview, Kendall Jenner revealed that she thinks her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, becoming a mother has made her a nicer person, and led to their sibling rivalry to die down.

Kylie recently stated that becoming a mom hasn’t changed her much, but that she does feel like she is a more positive person, and that she loves herself more following giving birth to baby Stormi. “I feel you’re a lot nicer to me now that you have kid,” Kendall told her little sister during the joint interview.

Fans can seem more of the drama between all of the family members when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.