Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Orange-Themed Instagram Photos

Kylie Jenner is showing off her love for the color orange in her latest Instagram photos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star resembles her older sister, Kim Kardashian, in the snapshots, which feature her love for bright colors, wigs, and expensive vehicles.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner posted a set of eye catching photos to Instagram on Saturday. The reality star rocked bright orange shorts, which showcased her tanned and toned legs, along with a matching orange jacket and brightly colored fingernails polish.

In the photos, Jenner is seen sitting on the hood of her orange Lamborghini, as her orange Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV is seen parked in the background. “I had too [sic]” Kylie captioned the photo of herself sitting on the Lambo. “Orange you glad it’s the weekend,” she captioned a second photo of her standing in front of the cars.

In the photos, Kylie Jenner looks like her sister, Kim Kardashian, as she wears a waist-length blonde wig. Recently, Kim has been wearing very long blonde wigs, wearing neon green clothing, and matching it to her vehicles. Kardashian was even recently gifted the very same Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV that Kylie has, only in her favorite color of the moment, neon green.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s life is seemingly perfect at the moment. She’s making bank with her cosmetic company, and is nearing the $1 billion mark, which will make her one of the youngest billionaires ever.

In addition, Jenner’s relationship with rapper Travis Scott is said to be going very well. The couple, who share one daughter together, Stormi Webster, have even been rumored to be planning a lavish wedding, which they are allegedly going to spend up to $30 million on.

“It will be bigger and better than her sisters’ weddings, [and Kylie is] ready to splash down as much as $30 million for a days-long destination wedding. She wants to tie the knot on a tropical island. Turks and Caicos is at the top of the list. They’ll fly all their family and friends in by private jet, and the wedding will last for an entire weekend,” an insider previously told In Touch Weekly Magazine.

However, Gossip Cop claims that the rumors of Kylie and Travis’ mutli-million dollar wedding plans are likely untrue, revealing that Jenner and Scott would have to spend $5 million a day for six days to host the wedding, which seems too extravagant, even for the Kardashian/Jenner family.