Sofia Richie Cancelled TV Appearance Over Questions About Scott Disick, Lionel Richie, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Sofia Richie headed to Australia this week to promote the footwear brand, Windsor Smith. However, she ran into some drama while down under.

According to a Sept. 8 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was scheduled to promote the footwear brand during multiple appearances. One of those appearances was supposed to be on the television series, The Project. However, the interview was said to be cancelled because Sofia revealed that she would not answer any questions about her boyfriend, Scott Disick, or her famous father, music icon Lionel Richie.

Richie’s reps were reportedly forced to cancel the appearance just hours before the show was set to film because they refused to agree to the question limitations put in place by Sofia and her team. The demands caused the TV show, Confidential, to decline an interview with Sofia as well.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie did sit down for an interview with Australia’s The Morning Show, and as they spoke to the model, photos of her and Scott Disick were showcased in the background.

“Life with Scott looks pretty good, gotta say,” one of the anchors said to Sofia. “Yeah, we’re very happy. Yeah. very happy,” Richie replied. Later, during the show, the model, 20, opened up about her personal life a bit more, adding that it is often hard to share private things at times.

“I mean, I can’t deny the fact that that’s my life, and by the way, that’s been my life forever. It’s nothing new to me, so I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I wanna be my own person. I wanna stand as my own person,'” Sofia Richie said of the difficulty of living life in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie is allegedly no stranger to drama. The model, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, is said to be worried about Scott Disick’s relationship with his famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

As many fans know, Scott and Kourtney share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple dated for nearly 10 years before officially calling it quits in 2016. Kardashian quickly moved on with model Younes Bendjima, while Disick began dating Richie.

However, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently split, leaving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star single again, and Sofia Richie is said to be concerned that she may set her sights back on Scott Disick.

“Sofia is madly in love with Scott and she fears Kourtney will never get over him. Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which makes her very uncomfortable,” Hollywood Life quoted one insider as saying.