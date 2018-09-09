‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Is Hope A Dirty Cop?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of Sept. 10-14, 2018, have been revealed in the latest weekly preview. In the promo, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) vows to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) behind bars and away from her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, the latest weekly preview for Days of Our Lives points at some major tension between Ben, Ciara, and Hope. It looks like Hope, who is the Salem police commissioner, may go to great lengths to bust Ben for the fire that was started at the cabin where he and Ciara had been staying, and nearly took Ciara’s life.

“Ben Weston is obsessed with my daughter. Whatever it takes, I’m going to get him,” Hope says in the promo, as clips of Ben and Ciara growing closer and closer are played. “New evidence has come to light. You are under arrest,” Hope says in another scene, as she slaps a pair of handcuffs on Ben as Ciara and her former boyfriend, Trip Dalton (Lucas Adams), look on.

“A lucky break? Or a dirty cop?” the promo asks fans as it seems that Hope Brady may have engaged in some illegal activity to dig up evidence that would put Ben behind bars. “Everybody’s going to find out that you planted that evidence,” Ben tells Hope as the weekly preview ends.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben's time with Ciara is interrupted when Hope and Rafe burst in.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/f8Fo7zPneA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 1, 2018

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Hope is completely furious over the fact that Ciara has been getting close to Ben, an admitted murderer. Although Ben has done terrible things in the past, he is currently on medication for his mental health issues and has been cleared by doctors to be released from the mental hospital. However, that is not enough for Hope to trust him with her daughter.

Over the summer, Ciara caught her then-boyfriend, Tripp, getting intimate with her niece, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and got so angry that she took off on her motorcycle. Ciara then wrecked the bike, and it was Ben who found her, took her to the cabin, and nursed her back to health.

However, when the cabin mysteriously caught on fire there were many unanswered questions about the crime, which all led back to Ben, who had previously tried to kill Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi) in the very same cabin.

Days of Our Lives fans have seen Ben declare his innocence, and Ciara stand by his side. However, Hope won’t rest until she tears the two apart.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.