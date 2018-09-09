Selena Gomez Bares Daring Cleavage In Little Black Dress, Prompting Questions About A Breast Augmentation

The 'Come & Get It' singer slays during an evening out.

Recently, singer Selena Gomez dressed up and thrilled her 142.2 million Instagram followers with her daring cleavage-baring outfit.

The two picture series said everything it needed to, even without a caption. In the images, Gomez has her brunette and blonde locks pulled back in a high ponytail, which flowed down her back with plenty of blonde accents. She showed a dangerous amount of cleavage with a sleeveless style black top. The singer accessorized the daring look with hoop earrings and a tasty looking red drink garnished with an orange slice. She wore a bold lip and metallic eyeshadow to complete the look.

In the first image, Gomez sits in front of a brick wall in a booth and shows off a drink with a sultry look on her face. In the second, she’s taking a sip of the delicious looking beverage. Most of her fans felt her look was completely on fire. They wasted no time praising her. In less than 20 minutes the “Come & Get It” singer accumulated nearly 1.1 million likes and tens of thousands of positive comments. After an hour, that number jumped to 2.2 million likes.

“This girl is on fireeee!! Gorgeous woman,” one fan said, with a large number of various emojis at the end.

“Selena… you’re a beautiful human being,” another posted.

One inspired fan even exclaimed that “God is a woman.” Various other followers also expressed a similar sentiment saying that the “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer looks like a goddess in the images.

The daring cleavage also has some of her followers asking if she had breast augmentations.

“Did she get a boob job? Beautiful babe,” one fan said, complete with a love emoji. Several other fans also asked similar questions, or said they didn’t know she’d had an augmentation.

While there are no official reports from the singer confirming that she underwent the breast enhancing procedure, she certainly had a lot on display in her gorgeous outfit.

While she clearly enjoyed herself for a night out on the town, Gomez recently admitted that she privately contacted friend Demi Lovato after Lovato’s drug overdose, according to an Inquisitr report. In a recent interview with Elle, the 26-year-old said the following.