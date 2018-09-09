Mac Miller’s Mother Posts Touching Photo One Day After His Death

Mac Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of the two together just one day after his shocking death.

According to a Sept. 8 report by E! News, Karen Meyers posted a photo of herself with her son, Mac Miller, on Saturday. In the sweet snapshot, Karen and Mac are smiling and having fun while taking in a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, hailed from Pittsburgh and was a big sports fan. He was said to have loved the city’s NFL team, the Steelers. His mother captioned the photograph with a simple broken heart emoji, seemingly unable to put her emotions into words after her son was found dead at the age of only 26.

Mac Miller was found dead at his Studio City, California home on Friday morning. The rapper died from an apparent drug overdose after struggling with substance abuse for years. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

On Friday, after the news of Miller’s shocking death was announced, his family released a statement about his passing.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mac Miller’s former girlfriend, Ariana Grande, also took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to the late rapper. Grande posted a black and white photo of Mac sitting on the ground and looking up at the person taking the photo, likely Ariana. She did not write a caption, and has not publicly spoken about his death.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Grande is heartbroken over Miller’s sudden passing, and that she always felt a strong connection to him, and hoped that he would find the help he needed for his substance abuse issues.

“He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It’s a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heartbreaking and very trying,” another insider told Hollywood Life.

Details on Mac Miller’s funeral have not yet been revealed.