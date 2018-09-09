Farrah Abraham Says She’s Been Watching Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor During Boxing Training

Former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, is opening up about training for her upcoming celebrity boxing match, and reveals that she has been watching some of the best in the business to help her get better.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham is gearing up to take on former Flavor Of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, in a celebrity charity boxing match, which will take place at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel in November.

Abraham recently revealed in an interview that she’s been working hard to get better, and study the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in order to help her in her upcoming match.

“I was training the other night and my form is getting better. I have been learning by watching Mayweather and Conor McGregor – I don’t get tired, I can box all night. I was in Costa Rica training really hard and I really love boxing,” Farrah Abraham revealed during a quick interview as she wore skimpy black lingerie.

The ex-Teen Mom star says she’s participating in the fight to help build awareness for bullying during the fight, which is something that she has spoken out about in the past.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has other projects she is also currently focusing on. The reality star recently revealed that she is working on turning her life story into a movie. As many fans know Abraham’s memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended landed on the New York Times Bestseller List, and it seems that she’s decided to turn the story into something bigger.

In addition, Farrah says she knows exactly who she wants to play her in the movie, claiming that actress/singer Selena Gomez would be the perfect choice.

“I think Selena Gomez would play me great and I am excited to start casting once the package is ready to go,” Abraham stated, adding that she is currently “finishing the first round of the script and they have brought in more screenwriters.”

However, not everything has been roses for Farrah Abraham since being fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year. The mother-of-one was arrested back in June for allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was later charged with battery, and denied a plea deal that would have lessened the charges if she paid a fine, took some anger management classes, and performed community service.