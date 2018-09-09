Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Underboob-Baring Bikini In Revealing New Instagram Shot, Says ‘I Didn’t Change, I Became’

Former Danity Kane singer and reality TV star Aubrey O'Day revealed much of what Donald Trump Jr. allegedly saw during their reported affair in a daring new Instagram post.

Aubrey O’Day, the 34-year old former singer in the girl group Danity Kane — and who now co-fronts the duo Dumblonde with Danity bandmate Shannon Bex — admitted earlier this year to carrying on an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and on her Instagram page this week O’Day gave the world a sample of what may have attracted the younger Trump to her, modeling an orange bikini that left her nearly naked, with only minimal covering for body parts that would otherwise be pixelated.

The Instagram photo, which appears to have been run through multiple digital filters, came with a caption apparently penned by O’Day in which she rather cryptically declares, “I didn’t change, I became.”

O’Day had already had the affair with Trump Jr. when they were seen by a national television audience on the reality program, Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, a show hosted by Trump Jr.’s father Donald Trump. O’Day was “fired” by the senior Trump on the next-to-last episode of the show’s fifth season, according to NJ.com, which described her at the time as an “egocentric bombshell.” Nonetheless, she was one of the final three contestants of the season, along with 1990s-era late-night talk show host Arsenio Hall and American Idol winner Clay Aiken.

Below is the underboob-baring Instagram bikini photo posted by O’Day on Wednesday, September 5.

As The Inquisitr has reported, former Apprentice contestant and Whose House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed in her new book Unhinged, that the elder Trump encourage his son to cheat on his wife, Vanessa Trump, telling him to “get some a**.” O’Day and Trump had their affair in 2011, according to Manigault Newman, who also said that Trump Jr. and O’Day exchanged “a long chain of dirty texts between them,” during their relationship, according to People Magazine.

But O’Day is perhaps just as famous for her relationship with former Jersey Shore reality star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio. The pair split last summer, but O’Day is taking another dive into reality TV when she appears on the WE tv show Marriage Boot Camp, which premiered on Friday. She described her feeling of “suffocating” in her relationship with DelVecchio, according to Page Six.

“I crave knowledge, understanding. I love case studies. I love to observe other people’s process in heightened environments because they usually result in quicker answers,” she said. “And I just really felt like I was suffocating and losing my identity. I was looking for a new environment to get some fresh perspective.”