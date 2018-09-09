Post Malone Overcome With Emotion As He Addresses Death Of Friend Mac Miller

A number of fellow musicians have shared their memories of the late rapper.

Post Malone is paying tribute to late friend Mac Miller, saying the departed rapper was “sweet and beautiful” and an inspiration to his own music.

Miller was found dead on Friday of a reported drug overdose. In the days since, a number of fellow musicians have come forward to pay tribute to the 26-year-old, including those who worked most closely with him in the industry. On Saturday, TMZ published video from Post Malone who praised Miller’s kind nature.

“He was a such a beautiful and sweet dude. He loved everybody,” he said. “I grew up listening to his music and he inspired me. It f***ing sucks.”

Malone went on to reminisce about working with Mac Miller, saying the two had plans to collaborate further.

“He was super nice, we played beer pong in the studio and we were supposed to do an album,” Malone added. “I love him to death and we’re all thinking about him and we miss him very very much, he added.”

Many others have shared their memories of Mac Miller and paid tribute to the late rapper, including ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. The singer took to social media on Saturday, posting a picture of Miller with no caption. Grande had disabled comments on her Instagram page after many people left angry comments blaming their break-up for leading him to a drug overdose.

The couple cited differing schedules when they broke up, but reports noted that Miller’s drug abuse played a major role in the split. Within weeks of their break-up, Grande had started dating Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, and they would be engaged shortly afterward. Miller said he harbored no ill will after the break-up, though did say that it became difficult to deal with the questions that came after Grande’s quick engagement and the rumors about her relationship with Davidson.

Even after their split, Grande had spoken of the love she felt for Miller.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote of Mac Miller on Instagram after the split (via Variety). “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! … Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”