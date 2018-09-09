The new 'RHOBH' star married Aaron Phypers in Malibu today

The newest member of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards got married today in Malibu to Aaron Phypers, the former husband of Nicollette Sheridan. Phypers and Sheridan had just finalized their divorce in late August, so many people were taken by surprise when he remarried so soon.

People Magazine said that fans of RHOBH will get to see at least clips of the wedding of Richards and Phypers on the upcoming season of the show where the newlywed is the new girl.

Richards unveiled the surprise on camera for Bravo.

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married. We’re married. Love you, baby.”

A friend of the couple explained that they wanted a small wedding, as both had been married before.

Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle. They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

Though Nicollette Sheridan and Aaron Phypers just finalized their divorce, they had been separated for two years (after only six months of marriage).

Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers in Front of 'RHOBH' Cameras https://t.co/neKpnzYZGA — TMZ (@TMZ) September 9, 2018

Denise Richards, who is a mom to three was married to Charlie Sheen for four years but has been divorced since 2006. Phypers is said to be on board with all of the possible Real Housewives drama, and Richards’ friends think they are a good match.

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona. He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”

Bravo included a clip from the wedding to tease fans of RHOBH about the upcoming season. Richards gave a statement to the network about her new adventure.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

She added that she is looking forward to spending time with and getting to know the other ladies in the series.