‘RHONY’ Stars Make Some Noise At New York Fashion Week Show

Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan didn’t mean to cause a disturbance.

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Wednesday, September 5. It’s the time of year when some of the world’s top designers head to New York City to display their newest collections. Celebrities are always front and center at the shows of their favorite designers, gawking at all of the flashy clothing that they hope to wear one day.

The stars of the Real Housewives of New York City seem to always turn up at various Fashion Week events — and this year is no exception.

Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer turned up together for designer Pamella Roland’s spring, 2019 ready-to-wear fashion show at Pier 59 Studios on Thursday, September 6. But the four blondes weren’t just there to admire the garments, the ladies were also filming Season 11 of their hit Bravo reality TV series. However, not everyone appreciated the RHONY cameras as much as they did.

“It was disruptive,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “They were making such a scene.”

The insider said that the women were all talking “superloud” during the fashion presentation.

“Nicky Hilton looked kind of annoyed,” the source added.

Despite what Page Six reported, the women all seemed to have a great time at Roland’s show, and they looked fabulous too.

Three of the ladies wore outfits featuring the color blue. Singer, 61, wore a light and chic patterned dress; Morgan, 54, wore a silky wrap-around dress that she accentuated with a bright yellow clutch; and 43-year-old Mortimer wore a white shirt with short shorts featuring gold buttons and she carried a canvas Chanel tote bag.

Medley was the only one not wearing blue. The 53-year-old chose an all-black ensemble instead: a tight, cold-shoulder dress with a plunging V neckline, a clutch, and open-toe booties.

Bravo’s Lookbook noted that Medley’s dress looked incredibly similar to the white dress that frenemy Luann de Lesseps wore to the yacht party to celebrate her engagement to Tom D’Agostino in 2016.

Later that same day, housewives Singer, Medley, and Carole Radziwill attended Bergdorf Goodman’s “Noir” opening party at the New York City store. The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga crossed the Hudson River to join the NYC women at the New York Fashion Week event.

Season 10 of the Real Housewives of New York City ended on September 5. When the series comes back in 2019, it will be without Radziwill, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

According to Radar Online, lawyer Barbara Kavovit is being tested out as a friend to the housewives, but will not be joining the cast full-time.