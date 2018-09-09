Pete Davidson Wants To Protect Ariana Grande From Fans Who Blame Her For Mac Miller’s Death, Per ‘HL’

Pete Davidson is reportedly worried about his fiancee, Ariana Grande, following the death of her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Hollywood Life, Pete Davidson is now trying to protect Ariana Grande from fans online who are blaming the singer for Mac Miller’s tragic and untimely death on Friday.

Sources tell the outlet that Davidson knows all too well about grief, as he lost his father, a NYC firefighter, in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Saturday Night Live actor is now said to be Grande’s “rock” through the emotional process of saying goodbye to Miller.

“Pete is amazing, he’s so solid, and he’s like, totally Ariana’s rock, her shoulder to cry on, support system, voice of reason, best friend, everything. Pete knows grief, he’s been through unmentionable horror and loss himself, and it doesn’t frighten him — he’s a real stand-up guy. For all his goofy, comedian persona, he’s actually a super deep and sweet guy, he’s really empathetic, and he loves Ariana with every piece of his heart, all he wants to do is protect her as much as humanly possible,” an insider dished.

Mac Miller was found dead at his Studio City, California, home on Friday from an apparent drug overdose. The rapper had struggled with addiction for years, and his death comes just four short months after his split with Ariana Grande.

As many fans will remember, Ariana and Mac split in May. Soon after, she began dating Pete, and the couple got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. Right after Grande and Miller’s split, the rapper was arrested for a DUI stemming from a hit-and-run accident.

“Pls take care of yourself,” Ariana tweeted following the arrest.

“It’s a terrible situation, it’s bad enough that Ariana is suffering the trauma of losing somebody she cared deeply about, but then to be blamed for his death is just despicable, it’s such a low blow and totally unwarranted. Pete is doing all he can to shield her from any poison and negativity. Mac had a lot of demons that he was battling and he struggled with addiction issues throughout his whole life pretty much so to try and lay the blame at Ariana’s feet is truly appalling — she’s just heartbroken,” the source continued.

Although Ariana Grande has yet to comment publicly on Mac Miller’s death, she did take to her Instagram account to post a sweet photo of her former boyfriend. The black and white snapshot seemed to be a tribute to the fallen rapper, whom Ariana dated for two years.