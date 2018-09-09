Olivia Culpo Says Goodbye To New York Fashion Week With Sexy Red Ensemble

It’s been a busy week for Olivia Culpo. She’s sported some very impressive looks the past few days, the most glamorous being the metallic cut-out dress she wore to the kick-off bash. Culpo was spotted in this sparkling number, which was paired with a matching choker and a pair of silver heels. She looked stunning, and this was only one of her many looks this season.

According to Haute Living, she also made an appearance to celebrate her new magazine cover. Sticking to the metallics, she went with a tight-fitting gold dress with matching heels. She was a glittering display, and her simple makeup and ponytails did not take away from either look.

The tables were littered with copies of her magazine cover, and she posed with several big names at the event, including Cara Santana. The two were seen laughing in a photo, which lets us know that the event was more than glitz and glam beneath the surface.

Dresses weren’t the only thing she wore, however. She was also seen in matching Fendi getup, which featured a tube top and slacks. To finish her week off strong, she went with a red jersey ensemble. The outfit included a red skirt, white crop top, and jersey jacket — and some killer kicks. She’s traveling in style, and she gave fans a chance to guess where she was off to next.

With New York Fashion Week coming to an end, she’s finally wrapping up her impressive wardrobe and taking a hike — likely back to Jamaica. However, there’s no telling where Culpo is going next. She’s been all around the world, and has had an outfit for each trip.

When asked about how she packs for events like NYFW, she told Fashionista that it was a tremendous challenge.

“Of course, packing is a big process. Also figuring out what to wear and during winter fashion week, it’s even more packing because it’s so cold. You need more layers. Just thinking about all the things, from logistics and getting to places to locations to how many things can fit into the schedule, plus dressing appropriately and definitely warm enough.”

With so many clothes and so little time, she also remarked how she had to change in strange places in order to make time.