Nicki Minaj Will Not Press Charges Against Cardi B After NYFW Fight

Following a brawl between mega stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, People reports that Nicki Minaj will reportedly not press charges against her foe.

On Friday night, 25-year-old Cardi B escalated her simmering feud with Nicki Minaj into an all out physical fight. During a party for New York Fashion Week, Cardi B attacked 35-year-old Minaj, who appears to have emerged unscathed from the incident.

A spokesperson for NYPD stated that “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.”

The fight seemingly broke out due to comments that Minaj made about Cardi B’s infant daughter, Kuture Kiari. After approaching Minaj and screaming, Cardi B threw her shoe at the other rapper when she could not make it past Minaj’s crew of bodyguards.

Complex reports that the battle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may have started as early as March, 2017, when Cardi B joined a performance by rapper Remy Ma at Hot 97’s Summer Jam Festival. Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj already had a bitter feud, and Minaj may have started to take aim at Cardi B as a result. Since then, the two rappers have both released songs that have been rumored to be diss tracks toward each other, and things have escalated ever since.

Cardi B left the fight scene with a huge welt on her forehead. As MSN reports, it is uncertain how she was injured. There is speculation that Cardi B was elbowed by someone in Minaj’s security detail, but other reports suggest that Cardi B was injured by being pushed from behind.

The Inquisitr previously reported that after the fight, Minaj posed for a series of photographs, smiling and appearing undisturbed by the incident.

After the altercation, Cardi B took to Instagram to vent her frustrations about Minaj. Cardi B captioned the post, “PERIOD” and partly explained how the fight started.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***ing off!!”

Cardi B’s post received over 3.2 million likes and 301,000 comments since it was posted just after midnight on Saturday. Her fans seems supportive, with one user commenting with the following.

“Was about time someone stood up to nikki she runs her mouth too much she’s jealous of Cardis success…all that talk and she hid she should’ve stood her ground.”