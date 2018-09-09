Rob Zombie To Host 13 Nights Of Halloween On HDNet

He’s back to host a 13-night Halloween event and here’s what the lineup looks like.

Rob Zombie has come a long way since his early days in White Zombie, the heavy metal band he founded in the 1980s. After the band broke up, failing to follow their hit Astro-Creep: 2000, Rob Zombie seemed headed down the fast track toward obscurity. He defied the odds, though, as his success as a solo musician solidified Zombie as a rock icon. He conquered probability a second time when his transition to horror filmmaker resulted in a number of movies with cult-like followings.

Since then, the rocker-turned-filmmaker has become as synonymous with horror movies as he was with heavy metal.

Entertainment Weekly is now reporting that, as like last year, Zombie is set to host a 13-night Halloween event on HDNet Movies. The television event will begin on October 19 and conclude on Halloween night, October 31.

This is the second time that Zombie has hosted the event known as Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights of Halloween, setting the stage for HDNet to have their own personal yearly Halloween tradition. A number of other networks mark October as the horror movie month, particularly in the latter half. AMC regularly hosts FearFeast, formerly called Monsterfest, which originally debuted in 1997. Freeform (formerly ABC Family) also hosts the 31 Nights of Halloween all month long, showing more family-oriented films and specials within the horror genre.

Both AMC and Freeform are airing their respective Halloween specials this October.

As for Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights of Halloween, the lineup has already been announced.

On October 19, the event will officially kick off with Rob Zombie’s own sinister, slow-burning horror film The Lords of Salem, a film about a woman being plagued by visions of a witch coven, sentenced to execution by being burned at the stake centuries ago. The Lords of Salem stars Rob Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, in the lead role and has no shortage of satanic imagery and shocking scenes of witchcraft.

Following The Lords of Salem, Zombie will present The Blair Witch Project, Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows, Zombie Strippers, The Fourth Kind, Pandorum, Bubba Ho-Tep, The Evil Dead, Natural Born Killers, The Eye, Angel Heart, and the original Wes Craven-directed The Last House on the Left.

Following those, titles, on Halloween night, Rob Zombie will close the marathon with the movie Flatliners, which stars Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Rob Zombie is currently working on post-production for the upcoming movie, 3 From Hell, a followup to his 2005 cult-classic, The Devil’s Rejects.