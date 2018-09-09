Kiernan Shipka Reveals She Has A Major Problem With One Of Her ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Co-Stars

The teen star compares her questionable castmate to the kids who played Bobby Draper on 'Mad Men.'

Kiernan Shipka may need to cast a spell on one of her co-stars. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star has revealed that she has a major problem with one of her cast mates on the upcoming Netflix drama based on a beloved Archie Comics character. In a new interview with Vulture, the former Mad Men star revealed she is allergic to her character’s pet cat, Salem.

“The cat is the one cast member I don’t get along with,” Shipka told Vulture.

The troublesome cat is one of five felines portraying the role of Sabrina’s beloved pet Salem on the upcoming Netflix show.

“The cats are like Bobby Draper,” the 18-year-old actress added, referring to the multiple young actors who played her character Sally’s little brother on Mad Men throughout the AMC drama’s seven seasons.

Shipka, who plays half-witch, half-human Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix series based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Archie Comic series, discovered she was allergic to one of the cats cast as Salem and developed a case of hives due to the allergic reaction.

There is no word if the offensive cast has been recast, but Sabrina fans met one version of Salem earlier this year when showunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a pic of a black cat to Twitter as an introduction to “Greendale’s latest resident.” The cat looks a bit sinister, which is totally in line with the new series’ darker tone.

Of course, The Chilling Adventures off Sabrina won’t be the first time TV fans will see Sabrina and her cat. On the 1990s Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart, Salem was a talking cat voiced by Nick Bakay. The sarcastic Salem the cat, a.k.a. Salem Saberhagen, was actually a 500-year-old witch sentenced to spend a century as a feline, and he was one of the most comical characters on the show.

But before that, the 1970s Saturday morning cartoon version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch featured the fan favorite Archie Comics character with a magical orange cat. In the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book series, of which Shipka’s new series is based, the cat was downright dark. One of the comic books was even titled “That Damned Cat” and the cover featured Sabrina holding a feral looking feline.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already received a two-season pickup from Netflix. The first season is set to be released on Netflix on October 26.