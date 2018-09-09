Nick Jonas Speaks Out About Whirlwind Romance With Fiance Priyanka Chopra: ‘We Knew It Was Right’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were friends long before they began a romantic relationship and ultimately got engaged

After dating for about two months, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became the last celebrity couple of the summer to follow through with a quick engagement. While they have confirmed their engagement via their Instagram pages, neither Jonas or Chopra had publicly commented about the news, until now.

On Saturday, People reported that while making a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jonas, 25, was more than happy to talk about his new fiancée. As it turned out, Chopra, 36, also happened to be present backstage, which allowed for a bit of comedy to ensue.

Fallon wasted no time in getting the “Chainsaw” singer to spill the beans, as he jumped in right away by asking how the couple initially met.

Prior to attending the 2017 Met Gala together, Jonas and Chopra were connected through a mutual friend of theirs via text. The two carried on texting one another before they finally met in person six months later.

Despite sparking dating rumors after attending the Met Gala together, the “Jealous” singer and the Quantico alum remained friends. They reconnected five months ago and that’s when their relationship took off.

“It was kind of immediate and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in and we’re very happy,” Jonas gushed.

Fallon followed up by inquiring whether or not the couple has given themselves a nickname.

As fans know, many celebrity couples over time are given a nickname, which usually combines their first names together.

So what do Jonas and Chopra call themselves?

The “Jealous” singer was a bit reluctant to answer Fallon’s question, but the Quantico alum was not.

“Prick!” Chopra responded when Fallon reverted the question to her instead.

“She likes prick. I don’t like that one that much,” Jonas admitted, as the audience erupted with laughter.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor also went into detail about the couple’s engagement party, which was held in Chopra’s home of Mumbai, India, in August where both of their families met for the first time. Before celebrating the couple’s love, their families joined together for a religious, Indian tradition called a “Roka Ceremony”, which is basically where the families give their approval to the engagement.

It wasn’t until after the intimate ceremony that Jonas and Chopra confirmed their engagement to the public via their respective social media pages.

Chopra posted the same photo with the caption, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

It is not clear when the couple plans on getting married, but it was previously reported that while they are in no rush, Chopra would like to have a traditional, Indian wedding, which her fiancée fully supports.

Fans can watch Jonas’s interview with Fallon in its entirety below.