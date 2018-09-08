Prince William Admits That He And Kate Middleton Have A ‘Naughty’ And ‘Dirty’ Sense Of Humor

It really is hard to comprehend that the future king and queen tell each other dirty jokes.

At some point in the future, it is very likely that Prince William and Kate Middleton are going to become the king and queen of England. They are loved the world over and have one of those amazing relationships that appears to be full of happiness, love, and professionalism. So, when it is revealed that the couple has a combined sense of humor which is full of dirty jokes, it takes one by surprise.

One of the things that so many have noticed about William and Kate is that they seem quite approachable. The couple finds ways to come across as if they aren’t of the royal family, but are the same as everyone else they come into contact with along the way.

Of course, everyone else realizes that they are indeed royalty and they’re respected for their lineage and the family in which they belong. When seen at any type of event, they always appear so well put together and elegant which makes it hard to believe that they are still regular people in so many ways.

It’s even harder to believe that Prince Harry and Kate Middleton actually sit around and tell each other dirty jokes, but according to Marie Claire, they do.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple gave an engagement interview where Prince William was asked how they originally ended up going out. He said that they were drawn to one another thanks to sharing a similar sense of humor, but can you imagine that it was actually dirty?

Believe it or not, he spilled the details on his better half and it even caught her a bit by surprise. Kate seemed to be quite embarrassed when her then-fiance let the world know that the future queen of England was actually “naughty.”

“She’s got a really naughty sense of humor which really helps me because I’ve got a really dirty sense of humor so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh, and then things happened.”

All of the made-for-TV movies and television specials play up the early days of their romance as being something out of a fairytale. They met at university with a very shy Kate not quite knowing what to say or do around Prince William, but they ended up falling in love. That seems like the right type of story to help sell books and movies, but is it the truth? After the reveal that they had a “naughty” sense of humor, it appears as if they fell in love over an inappropriate dirty joke.