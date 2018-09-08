Ariana Grande’s Manager, Scooter Braun, Pens Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Instagram

Mac Miller passed away on Friday due to a drug overdose

As family, friends and fans continue to mourn the loss of Mac Miller, who tragically died due to an apparent drug overdose, people are continuing to pay tribute to the rapper who was just 26-years-old. One such person is Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, who penned a touching tribute to the young artist on his Instagram, as reported by People.

Malcolm McCormick, famously known as Mac Miller, was found dead in his Studio City home on Friday just before noon. While an official cause of death has yet to be announced, medical examiners believe Miller went into cardiac arrest as a result of a drug overdose.

On Saturday, Braun, 37, honored the late rapper via his Instagram page.

“This was a good man with a great heart. He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I’m angry to say RIP buddy,” Braun wrote on a photo of Miller smiling.

Braun also added more kind words in the captioning of his post, making note that not only did Miller possess a “great heart”, but a “kind heart” as well.

“Always a kind heart. You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac.”

Miller never hid the fact that he struggled with drug addiction. In a 2013 interview with Complex magazine, he recalled how his drug abuse had gotten so bad to the point he felt “lost”.

“I was so f**ked up all the time it was bad. My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone in August, Miller, who had taken necessary steps over the years to clean up his act, revealed that although he was known to be a drug user, he didn’t consider himself to be a drug addict.

As many fans are aware, Miller dated Braun’s client Ariana Grande for two years. The couple called it quits in May and shortly thereafter, Grande, 25, began a romantic relationship with her now fiancée Pete Davidson.

Grande has not publicly commented on Miller’s death, but as the Inquisitr recently reported, the “God Is A Woman” singer did pay tribute to her former love on her Instagram on Saturday as well by posting a candid black-and-white photo of Miller sitting and looking up, most likely at the person taking the photo, which may have been Grande herself.

Mac Miller’s death was undoubtedly a shock to everyone who knew and loved him, as he had just released his latest studio album Swimming in August and already had tour dates lined up beginning in October.