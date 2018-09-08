Nicki Minaj Poses For The Camera, Blows Kisses After Fight With Cardi B

Rapper Nicki Minaj seemed calm and collected as she exited the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party despite her altercation with Cardi B, according to People. The event, held at the Plaza Hotel in New York, is one of many held during New York Fashion Week. The two rappers both attended the event despite having a very public feud.

The altercation took place after Minaj allegedly spoke ill of Cardi, her mothering skills, and her daughter, Kulture. At the event, Cardi lunged at Minaj, and at some point her dress ripped, revealing her underwear. She attempted to lung Minaj again, only to be stopped by Minaj’s security guards, one of whom left a visible knot on Cardi’s forehead. At some point, Cardi took her shoe off and threw it at Minaj. As an inside source reports, the Bodak Yellow rapper threw her shoe “because she couldn’t get through” since Minaj “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

Cardi was escorted out of the party just after the altercation occurred. As Minaj left the party, she calmly sauntered to her SUV and stood by the vehicle as paparazzi took photos. The Chun-Li rapper stood and blew kissed, smiled, and showed her stilettos, hinting that she was not the one leaving the party barefoot.

An officer with the NYPD said that there was no current complaint from Minaj or Cardi about the incident.

Cardi took to Instagram to address the incident, saying: “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!”

Though Minaj did not comment on the incident, she did plug her recently released album, Queen on Twitter. Additionally, Minaj posted several photos of herself on her Instagram following the incident.

Despite Cardi’s aggression, there are many who believe that Minaj instigated the fight in other ways. One fan wrote: “you must be really that jealous in a rap game that will let you play with all these different females lives.” Another said: “she’s messy on shows/her radio show I just think they need to apologize to each other,” referring to Minaj’s recent beef with rapper Travis Scott. Minaj bashed him for what she felt was the unfair promotion of his album, Astroworld, which debuted at number one, which Minaj’s Queen, debuted at number two.